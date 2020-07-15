Guardion Subsidiary VectorVision Receives Approval from Korean Intellectual Property Office for CSV-2000 Trademark

/EIN News/ -- The Only Computer Vision Testing Device to Combine Standardized Contrast Sensitivity Testing with a Full Suite of Clinical Vision Tests



San Diego, California, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VectorVision®, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (“Guardion” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: GHSI), a specialty health sciences company that develops medical foods and medical devices in the ocular health marketplace and which is developing nutraceuticals it believes will provide medicinal and health benefits to consumers, announced that it has received approval from the Korean Intellectual Property Office in accordance with the Korean Trademark Act to trademark the CSV-2000. The Korean Intellectual Property Office is the national patent and intellectual property office of South Korea. VectorVision’s CSV-2000 is the first and only computer vision testing device that provides for standardized contrast sensitivity testing, along with the full range of visual acuity, color, astigmatism, fixation and other vision tests.

The VectorVision CSV-2000 is also the only device that contains the AcQviz patented technology for automatically calibrating the monitor light source. AcQviz continuously measures the monitor light level and adjusts the level to 85 cd/m2 – the light level recommended for vision testing by the U.S. National Academy of Science Working Group on Vision Standards, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the American National Standards Institute. The AcQviz device is housed in the upper left-hand corner of the screen and communicates via specialized software and miniaturized hardware with the luminance control of the monitor. By incorporating the AcQviz standardization technology with the VectorVision contrast sensitivity test, the CSV-2000 brings true next generation technology to ophthalmic examinations.

“We are pleased to announce that we have received approval from the Korean Intellectual Property Office for the VectorVision CSV-2000, the first and only device that provides standardized contrast sensitivity testing along with the full range of visual acuity, color, astigmatism, fixation and other standard vision tests,” said Dr. David Evans, Ph.D., Guardion’s Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, as well as the founder of VectorVision prior to its acquisition by Guardion in 2017. “This approval is another milestone for Guardion as we continue our efforts to establish meaningful legal protection for our proprietary products and technologies, while we are also continuing to focus on increasing market share, both domestically and internationally.”

About Guardion Health Sciences, Inc.

Guardion is a specialty health sciences company (i) that develops medical foods and medical devices in the ocular health marketplace and (ii) that is developing nutraceuticals that the Company believes will provide medicinal and health benefits to consumers. Information and risk factors with respect to Guardion and its business, including its ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies, may be obtained in the Company’s filings with the SEC at www.sec.gov .

About VectorVision®

VectorVision® specializes in the standardization of contrast sensitivity, glare sensitivity, low contrast acuity, and ETDRS acuity vision testing. Its patented standardization system provides the practitioner or researcher the ability to delineate very small changes in visual capability, either as compared to the population or from visit to visit. VectorVision’s® patented technology is considered the standard of care for clinical trials. VectorVision® is a wholly owned subsidiary of Guardion.

About NutriGuard™

NutriGuard™ formulates high-quality nutraceuticals which are designed to supplement consumers’ diets. NutriGuard uses industry standards to establish the safety and efficacy of the products it develops and markets, maintains that commitment through prudent manufacturing and quality assurance programs, and only uses manufacturers who comply with FDA current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) requirements. Guardion plans to increase NutriGuard’s existing customer base and build on its product platform by making NutriGuard products available to patients directly and through recommendations by their physicians.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

