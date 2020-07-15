Enterprise Connect Announces Recipients of the 2020 Women in Communications Spotlight Award

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprise Connect , the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise communications and collaboration, is pleased to announce recipients of the inaugural Women in Communications Spotlight Award. The Spotlight Award honors women who have chosen to make a career in enterprise IT, have exemplified leadership within their organizations and have served as a voice for women in technology. Enterprise Connect will recognize award recipients during the Women in Communications presentation and roundtable discussion at the Digital Conference & Expo, Tuesday, Aug. 4, from 11:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. ET.



“Enterprise Connect is committed to fostering the careers of women in communications and collaboration within the enterprise,” said Beth Schultz, Program Co-chair, Enterprise Connect. “We’d like to congratulate and celebrate all of the winners and participants who demonstrate outstanding qualities of leadership and expertise in business and technology.”

Recipients of the 2020 Women in Communications Spotlight Award, along with an excerpt from their nominations, are:

Jennifer Berry, PMP - Cigna

Architecture Director, Voice Infrastructure & Contact Center Engineering

“Jennifer leads by example, always pursuing innovative solutions to existing projects while looking ahead to find ways to keep her teams and the company ahead of customer need and competition … earning respect among her peers through persistence and performance.”

Gauri Bhalerao - Yum! Brands

Senior Manager, Collaboration, Networking Strategy, and Engineering

“Gauri provides each team guidance and mentors them on identifying forward-thinking solutions, … pushing them to challenge the status quo and helping people to think differently. Inclusion and personal development are a huge priority.”

Kim Corazzini - Capital One

Senior Director, CX Transformation

“In a large executive conference room filled with several dozen leads, … Kim is who everyone looks up to. … She commands that respect, … able to envision technology of tomorrow today and guide her organization toward that goal.”

Josée Duchesne - Pembina Pipeline

Supervisor Networks and Telephony, CCVP, Information Services

“Not only does Josee represent a strong female manager and role model in a male-dominated Oil & Gas industry, she represents drive, ambition, and tenacity to work her way up to a supervisory role within an all-male IT team.”

Melanie Parker - Centene (WellCare)

Senior Manager, Telecommunications

“Melanie has a deep knowledge of the technology landscape with a proven ability to apply that to business challenges and implement successful strategy and resolutions.”

Kristina Russell – MedStar

UC Director

“Kristina has been a great visionary to guide MedStar on its internal transformation, and has been clever about how to use [technology] solutions to change the work and customer experience.”

Enterprise Connect Digital Conference & Expo 2020 takes place Aug. 3 - 6. For more information and to register for the event, visit www.enterpriseconnect.com/virtual/august-ve/ .

About Enterprise Connect

For 30 years, Enterprise Connect has been the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise Unified Communications and Collaboration in North America. Enterprise Connect brings corporate IT decision makers together with the industry's vendors, analysts and consultants to focus on the issues central to enterprise networks and communications. Enterprise Connect owns and produces No Jitter, (nojitter.com), providing daily blogging and analysis of enterprise communications, and it also serves the community with a weekly email newsletter, research surveys and a Webinar Series. For more information, visit enterpriseconnect.com/orlando . Enterprise Connect is brought to you by Informa Tech .

About Informa Tech

Informa Tech is a market leading provider of integrated research, media, training and events to the global Technology community. We're an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programs each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month. Learn more about Informa Tech .

Media Contact:

Briana Pontremoli

Informa Tech

briana.pontremoli@informa.com