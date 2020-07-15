Centro Unveils Technology to Improve Campaign Management Across Walled Gardens

Basis Assistant Web Browser Extension Maximizes Effectiveness and Collaboration Across Media Teams

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centro (https://www.centro.net), a global provider of advertising technology, today released a first-of-its-kind product to log and track campaign optimizations made on software-as-a-service (SaaS) advertising platforms—even within walled gardens. Basis Assistant is a web browser extension for media professionals to document how they are adjusting campaign tactics in-flight across all their campaigns. Optimization logs are vital for synchronizing teams, especially those working remotely. Campaign adjustments have typically been tracked in spreadsheets and disconnected logs to show what and when changes are made, and how they impact results.



Basis Assistant is compatible with Google, Facebook, Twitter, Microsoft, LinkedIn and all web-based advertising tools. It connects notes to the corresponding campaigns being managed in Centro’s Basis platform in real-time. Agencies and brands use Basis to consolidate digital operations across programmatic, direct, search, and social campaigns, allowing for faster collaboration across teams. Centro unveils Basis Assistant on July 15 at 1 pm ET (10 am PT) on a live webinar. Register here: https://www2.centro.net/basis-assistant.

According to a March survey, 95% of Centro customers said Basis “has improved their ability to work remotely.” Customers also said they need tools to improve team collaboration and organization. Maintaining information logs on applications such as Word, Excel, and Google Docs with context and detail from disparate ad tools is a cluttered process. It is even more unwieldly when dozens of changes are made on hundreds or thousands of dollars in ad spend on different campaigns. Basis Assistant solves this disorganization.

Basis Assistant delivers the following for media teams:

Media automation to capture notes for campaigns activated natively in Basis, and in other third-party ad platforms. Basis Assistant is always on—users can complete tasks and take notes, without switching programs.

to capture notes for campaigns activated natively in Basis, and in other third-party ad platforms. Basis Assistant is always on—users can complete tasks and take notes, without switching programs. Accurate, real-time communication and documentation of information. It keeps notes organized and accessible to all teammates and arranged by campaign. There is no need to fill out rows of spreadsheets or format multiple documents to keep data consistent.

of information. It keeps notes organized and accessible to all teammates and arranged by campaign. There is no need to fill out rows of spreadsheets or format multiple documents to keep data consistent. A lift in KPIs and results through tracking changes that improve campaign performance. Share knowledge easily with teammates and highlight campaign-end reporting effectively.

“Effective teams do not just ‘set and forget’ campaigns on digital ad tools. Basis Assistant enhances our use of multiple advertising technologies by creating a well-organized process for managing tactics across all campaigns,” said Carol Gleeson, founder and CEO of Gleeson Digital Strategies. “Combining Basis Assistant with the Basis platform empowers us to consolidate insights that highlight our value to clients, and also make our most effective strategies repeatable.”

Centro’s Basis is the industry’s most comprehensive, automated, and intelligent digital media platform. Its nucleus is an omni-channel demand-side platform (DSP) integrated with workflow automation, analytics, business intelligence (BI) and financial reconciliation tools. Basis Assistant operates as a browser app for media professionals to use within tools outside of Basis. It then ties notes back to Basis, arranged by the proper campaign thread. Learn more about Basis by visiting: https://www.centro.net/solutions/basis. Download Basis Assistant at: https://www.centro.net/solutions/basis/basis-assistant.

“Remote work magnifies the importance of clear, detailed and accessible written communication. Even our most ardent users work outside of Basis, so we’ve bridged the advertising ecosystem by consolidating data from the most popular platforms,” said Shawn Riegsecker, CEO of Centro. “Basis Assistant surpasses the capabilities of traditional optimization logs. It is a one-of-a-kind system that helps organizations grow their business by bringing whole teams on the same page and facilitating knowledge share and recollection.”

About Centro

Centro ( https://www.centro.net ) is a provider of enterprise-class software for digital advertising organizations. Its technology platform, Basis, is the first of its kind SaaS advertising solution unifying programmatic and direct media buying, along with workflow automation, cross-channel campaign planning, universal reporting and business intelligence. It boosts media, team and business performance by enabling advertisers to plan, buy and analyze real-time bidding (RTB), direct, search and social campaigns in a single platform. Headquartered in Chicago with 44 offices covering North America, South America and Europe, Centro has received numerous accolades for its commitment to employees and workplace culture.

