Living Greens Farm Hires New CEO

/EIN News/ -- FARIBAULT, Minn., July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Living Greens Farm (LGF), one of the largest vertical, indoor aeroponic farms in the United States, which provides year-round fresh salad greens, exclusive bagged salad kits, microgreens and herbs, announces the arrival of George Pastrana as its new president, chief executive officer and board member.



Pastrana is a commercial leader with a successful record of managing iconic consumer brands for innovation and profitable growth at leading, growth-oriented, market-driven companies. His marketing and operational experience includes Fortune 100 multinational companies as well as smaller entrepreneurial organizations, where he was successful in growing sales, profit and market share.



Pastrana will reside in Minneapolis and will bring nearly 30 years of commercial and innovation leadership at consumer-packaged goods companies to contribute to LGF’s success in the coming years. He will be leading a talented, experienced team of leaders to establish LGF as a premier brand in the fast-growing bagged and clam-shelled salads and salad kits industry. He also has plans for LGF’s national rapid expansion.



“I am excited about the opportunity to lead LGF’s passionate coworkers as we embark on scaling up our proven, breakthrough aeroponic farming system and to provide our healthy, nutritious and flavorful greens and herbs to customers with discerning eating habits nationwide,” says Pastrana. “LGF’s patented aeroponic farming systems are the cost-effective way to deliver flavorful, better-than-organic farm fresh greens and herbs. We have a proven model, and we are ready for national expansion with a talented team of leaders.”



Prior to joining LGF, Pastrana was president and COO of Dogfish Head Brewery in Milton, Delaware. He holds a biomedical engineering degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and an MBA from Cornell University's Samuel Curtis Johnson Graduate School of Management, and he completed the advanced management program at INSEAD Business School.



Living Greens Farm (LGF) operates one of the largest indoor aeroponic farms in the United States. Aeroponics, and specifically LGF’s proprietary grow systems, have been described as the next generation of ag-tech and a solution to the world’s food challenges.

Headquartered in Minnesota, Living Greens Farm is Earth friendly using 95 percent less water and 98 percent less land compared to traditional farming and can grow safely, consistently and locally year-round. All products are considered better than organic because they’re grown in a controlled environment without the use of pesticides, herbicides or other harsh chemicals and are non-GMO. Living Greens Farm has a full product line that includes bagged and clamshell salad greens, premium microgreens, and delicious herbs available to customers throughout the Midwest.

For more information, please visit http://www.livinggreensfarm.com .

