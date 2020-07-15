StrikeForce Announces That its SafeVChat Video Conferencing Service Incorporates Five-Levels of Meeting Security

Making it the Industry’s Most Secure & Comprehensive Solution

/EIN News/ -- EDISON, N.J., July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: SFOR), announces that it’s SafeVChat video conferencing service will be the only solution in the marketplace which incorporates five-levels of meeting security, making it the worlds most secure and comprehensive video conferencing solution.



“Video conferencing has become the new-normal way for businesses and consumers to meet. However, the current conferencing systems were not designed to protect people, data, or, confidential information. They were designed with one single task in mind, allow people to see & hear each other. Since none of the existing video conferencing services were designed by a cyber security company, they suffer from high churn rates and bad publicity due to the lack of security and numerous breaches,” says Mark L. Kay, CEO of StrikeForce.

“We recognized this as a golden opportunity and decided to create the industry’s most secure video conferencing service which includes: authenticated access, encrypted video, encrypted audio, encrypted keystrokes, and protection for your camera, microphone & speakers. Additionally, our solution will protect your computer and confidential data even when you're offline and not on a video conference. No other video conferencing service is on the market, such as Zoom, Webex, LogMeIn, MS Teams, or, BlueJeans can offer these protections.”

“We anticipate evolving into an essential industry security service provider for the video conferencing community and becoming the gold standard,” says Kay. “In a 2019 State of Video Conferencing report by Owl Labs, they cite that nearly 46% of respondents reported that they are likely to switch to another video conferencing software platform within the next twelve months, and StrikeForce is the only company that’s concentrating on adding strong cyber security features to protect video conferencing. We also feel that this could have a positive impact on our revenues,” says Kay. “Worldwide spending on cyber security is expected to reach $133.7 billion in 2022 (Gartner), when 68% of business leaders feel their cybersecurity risks are increasing (Accenture), and the Video Conferencing Market is expected to hit $6.37 Billion by 2026 (Fortune Business Insights). We are positioning StrikeForce to be at the center of the convergence point of video conferencing & cyber security and this should equate directly to shareholder value.’

“Two big advantages that we have over every competitor is that we are a cyber security company that builds solutions to protect people & confidential data, and they’re not, and, that we are incorporating all three of our patented cyber security solutions into our SafeVchat service. Our ProtectID® Out-of-Band authentication will handle authentication and authorization, our GuardedID®’s keystroke encryption will protect desktops from spyware that steals keystrokes, screenshots, audio & video feeds and our MobileTrust® will protect your mobile device with keystroke encryption, a hardened browser, a strong password generator, a password vault and a 2FA OTP token. If you combined all of the existing video conferencing players together, they still don’t come close to reaching our level of protection, “ says Kay.

For more information, or, to sign-up for our beta program when it becomes available, please visit: www.strikeforcetech.com/safevchat .

About StrikeForceTechnologies, Inc.

StrikeForce Technologies helps to prevent Cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations, and government agencies. It provides powerful two-factor, “Out-of-Band” authentication and keystroke encryption along with mobile solutions. StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:SFOR) is headquartered in Edison, N.J., and can be reached at www.strikeforcetech.com or by phone at (732) 661-9641 or toll-free at (866) 787-4542.

