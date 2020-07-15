Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Cardtronics Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardtronics plc (Nasdaq: CATM), the world's largest ATM owner / operator, announced today that it has scheduled a conference call on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. CDT (5:00 p.m. EDT) to discuss the company's financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. These results are expected to be released prior to the conference call on August 6, 2020.

To access the call, please call the conference call operator at (877) 303-9205 or the alternate dial-in at (760) 536-5226, 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time, and request to be connected to the "Cardtronics Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call." Additionally, a live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online through the investor relations section of Cardtronics' website at http://www.cardtronics.com.

A digital replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, August 13, 2020, and can be accessed by calling (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and entering 1662979 for the conference ID.

About Cardtronics (Nasdaq: CATM)
Cardtronics is the trusted leader in financial self-service, enabling cash transactions at approximately 285,000 ATMs across 10 countries in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Africa. Leveraging our unmatched scale, expertise, and innovation, top-tier merchants and businesses of all sizes use our ATM solutions to drive growth, in-store traffic, and retail transactions. Financial services providers rely on Cardtronics to deliver superior service at their ATMs, on Cardtronics ATMs where they place their brand, and through Cardtronics' Allpoint Network, the world’s largest surcharge-free ATM network, with over 55,000 locations. As champions of cash, Cardtronics converts digital currency into physical cash, driving payments choice for businesses and consumers alike.

Contact Information:

Investor Relations
Brad Conrad
EVP - Treasurer
832-308-4000
ir@cardtronics.com 		                    Media Relations
Lisa Albiston
VP Public Relations & Communications
832-308-4000
corporatecommunications@cardtronics.com
     

Cardtronics is a registered trademark of Cardtronics plc and its subsidiaries.

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

