Ozop Surgical Corp Announces Sale for Renewable Energy Project Managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

/EIN News/ -- Contract received for AC inverters is second project at Bonneville Lock and Dam

WARWICK, NY., July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ozop Surgical Corp (OZSC), (“Ozop” or the “Company”), announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Power Conversion Technologies, Inc. (PCTI), has received an order through a third party for support with a large renewable energy project managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. PCTI will develop and deliver highly specialized DC/AC converters for use at the Bonneville Lock and Dam, a hydroelectric power generating plant in the Columbia River Gorge.

The project has features rarely seen in the power industry, including dual high current, low voltage DC inputs, at a higher output power rating, which require the use of some of the largest integrated power modules available today. This purchase marks the second order from this customer, which began relying on PCTI equipment in 2006.

“We worked closely with this customer to refine the high-performance design parameters, demonstrating the degree to which clients rely on our unique expertise and specialized manufacturing,” said Catherine Chis, President and CEO of PCTI. “This project highlights our ability to provide custom solutions in the high power, renewable energy markets. It’s exciting to see increased interest from the U.S. Government’s to invest in the renewable energy sector, and I feel that PCTI is poised to capitalize on the growth of these sustainable industries.”

Built in 1938, the Bonneville Lock and Dam was the first federal lock and dam on the Columbia and Snake Rivers. Today, its two powerhouses consist of 18 generators, with a combined total output of 1.2 MW.

PCTI designs, develops and manufactures standard and custom power electronic solutions. The company has served the growing demand for power electronics in the highest power ranges since 1991. Customers include the U.S. Military and many of the world’s largest industrial manufacturers. All of its products are manufactured in the United States, and its facilities have remained open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic because of its status as an essential, defense-related industry.

For more information on PCTI please follow on the link, www.OzopEnergy.com .

Please be aware that our social media accounts can be used from time to time for additional material events.

https://twitter.com/power_conv_tech

https://www.facebook.com/PowerConversionTech

About Ozop Surgical Corp.

Ozop Surgical. ( www.ozopenergy.com ) invents, designs, develops, manufactures and distributes innovative endoscopic instruments, surgical implants, instrumentation, devices and related technologies, focused on spine, neurological and pain management procedures and specialties. Our focus is on economically disrupting the market with clinically equivalent or superior existing and new products resulting in immediate and significant savings for providers, payors and consumers.

About Power Conversion Technologies, Inc.

Power Conversion Technologies, Inc. (www.pcti.com) invents, designs, develops, manufactures and distributes standard and custom power electronic solutions. Founded in 1991 and located in East Butler, Pennsylvania, the Company’s mission is to be the global leader for high power electronics with a standard of continued innovation.

Safe Harbor Statement

“This press release contains or may contain, among other things, certain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to the company’s plans, objectives, projections, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “potential” or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the company’s control). The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.”

###

Investor Relations Contact

The Waypoint Refinery, LLC

845-397-2956

www.the waypointrefinery.com