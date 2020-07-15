SEED Group Partners with VeeMed to Bring Advanced Telemedicine and Telehealth Solutions to the UAE

The partnership will aim to adopt a high-quality digital health service delivery system to improve patient care in the UAE

/EIN News/ -- ROSEVILLE, Calif. and DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEED Group , a company of The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum , today announced its strategic partnership with VeeMed Inc. , a virtual healthcare technology and services company, specializing in advanced telemedicine and virtual healthcare services, to help the United Arab Emirates (UAE) make use of advanced telehealth solutions following the rise of patients seeking assistance through remote services for medical consultations, prescriptions, detection of virus symptoms and treatment of mental health problems.



As we enter a new era of digital transformation in healthcare caused by the great impact of COVID-19, both medical practitioners and government executives are expected to leverage digital telehealth offerings that will revolutionize medical science as we know it. In this case, VeeMed will focus on virtual clinical patient care services and advanced telemedicine technology in chronic care, nephrology, pulmonary medicine, neurology, and mental health, whilst SEED Group, through The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, will play a leading role in the introduction of these new tools, beginning with the Dubai Healthcare Authority (DHA) and later on with private healthcare entities.

“I’m very delighted to announce our partnership with the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed Al Maktoum,” said Ijaz Arif, president and co-founder of VeeMed. “I believe that businesses—working with the healthcare sector, communities, government and non-profits—can and must rise to meet the world’s current biggest healthcare challenge, COVID-19. In this regard, VeeMed is going to play a major role in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). This partnership will ensure smooth delivery of VeeMed products to provide the best-in-class healthcare to the millions of people in the MENA region.”

“I believe that this partnership is going to play a critical role in shaping the healthcare sector in the MENA region,” said Dr. Arshad Ali, CEO and co-founder of VeeMed. “VeeMed’s technology and services have the potential to disrupt the healthcare delivery to resolve many issues that the current ecosystem cannot potentially address. Telemedicine has become mainstream in the US and Europe, and now is the time to implement the same model in the MENA region to transform healthcare delivery, and for that, we are looking forward to working with the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed Al Maktoum.”

Pressure on the universal health care structure has increased dramatically this year, but the UAE has taken the lead in the MENA region in fighting the spread of the disease effectively and strategically, as evidenced by a large number of recoveries over the last two months. In addition to the existing healthcare protocols laid down by the Government of Dubai as it opened up the city to all business and tourism visitors on July 7, managing the access of health providers to see and treat patients without physical interaction was of paramount importance.

The DHA in 2017 issued Administrative Decision No. 30 of 2017 to regulate the practice of telehealth services in the Emirate of Dubai and, in September 2019, announced the Telehealth Services Standards ('Standards') resulting from Dubai's Fifty-Year Charter , declared by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice-president and prime minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to strengthen its dedication to improving the quality and safety of healthcare services. This highlight the quality of medical facilities, emergency delivery system, and accessibility for 24/7 medical consultations with doctors, specialists, and consultants from around the world via online, which allows long-distance patients to be contacted and cared for.

“In a very small amount of time, what was once a strong interest becomes a must for all,” said Hisham Al Gurg, CEO of SEED Group and The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum. “We are therefore very excited to announce this partnership as a means of securing the foundations of a completely remote system between healthcare institutions, medical professionals and patients. Our review of VeeMed's systems with The Private Office shows very promising results in bridging these small gaps in telehealth and making the UAE a global leader in health innovation.”

VeeMed goes as far as Wuhan, China to provide exceptional specialized care. Both of its founders were recognized for innovation by then-President Barack Obama in 2017, giving way to the global rise of this modern technology, profound scientific expertise, and operational excellence.

About VeeMed Inc.

Based in Roseville, CA, VeeMed is a global telehealth company focused on virtual technology, physician services, and operations. Founded in 2016, VeeMed has the most advanced telemedicine solution available for acute care settings. For more information about VeeMed’s vision for the future of telemedicine, see https://veemed.com/ .

About SEED Group

Over the past 16 years, SEED Group has formed strategic alliances with leading global companies representing diverse regions and industries. These companies have propelled their business interests and goals in the MENA region through the support and strong base of regional connections of the SEED Group. The Group’s goal is to create mutually beneficial partnerships with multinational organizations and to accelerate their sustainable market entry and presence within the MENA region. SEED Group has been a key point in the success of all its partners in the region helping them reach their target customers and accelerate their businesses. The Private Office was established by Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum to directly invest in or assist potential business opportunities in the region, which meet The Private Office’s criteria. For more information, visit http://www.seedgroup.com/ .

