PSYC Offers Fresh Look at Emerging Psilocybin Community with July Newsletter

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC) (“Global” “PSYC” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the 2nd monthly release and distribution of the July edition of its Microdose Monthly newsletter, which features three articles that provide an overview of Kevin O’Leary’s investment participation with MindMed, a review of Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Lab on Netflix, and an exclusive one-on-one interview with Chi Psilocybin, a prominent voice for the psychedelic reform movement and owner of Truffles Therapy in Amsterdam.



The interview with Chi, amply titled “A Servant of the Mushroom Kingdom,” is an in-depth look at a personal journey and discovery of the benefits associated with a life-long affinity for psychedelics and finding life’s passion and purpose. On a trip to Thailand, Chi met his future wife and co-founder of their company, Truffles Therapy, a psilocybin retreat that has become his life’s work and has hosted many hundreds of “journeyers” from all over the world. Chi believes that everyone should have the opportunity to experience the magic of mushrooms.

David Flores, Global CEO, said, “I would like to personally thank Chi for taking the time to share his unique and fascinating story with us and for the voice he lends to the psychedelic reform movement taking place across the globe. Chi is playing a vital role in the industry’s continued emergence into society’s mainstream, which is showing great promise through clinical studies for treating debilitating mental health conditions, in addition to improving quality of life for millions across the globe. I believe that our subscribers are really going to enjoy this month’s latest newsletter written by Mr. Kent Sligh, Global’s Creative Content Director. Furthermore, I look forward to developing our network of industry leaders and advocates and exploring opportunities throughout this process to establish some of the strategic partnerships that will in time contribute to our emergence as an industry leader for news and information.”

