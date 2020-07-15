LifeSci Partners Announces Private Healthcare Company Virtual Summer Symposium

More than 130 private healthcare companies to present on August 4 and 5, 2020

Registration open to all public and private institutional investors as well as sell-side representatives HERE

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeSci Partners today announced its inaugural Private Healthcare Company Virtual Summer Symposium, which is being held on August 4 and 5, 2020. The Symposium will feature presentations by executives from more than 130 private healthcare companies in both the biopharma and medical device sectors as well as panel discussions with healthcare industry leaders, venture capital and investment communities. The format will include 25 minute presentations from each participating company followed by a moderated question and answer segment.

“We at LifeSci remain committed to working with private healthcare companies often considered some of tomorrow’s industry leaders,” said Michael Rice, founding partner of LifeSci Partners. “As their trusted advisors, we provide custom and comprehensive investor relations services to help our companies grow and raise their visibility during all stages of their lifecycle. We look forward to hosting our first ever Summer Symposium as a conduit to productive and engaging conversations within the industry.”

Matthew Middleman, M.D., CEO of LifeSci Communications, said, “This Symposium is a prime example of how LifeSci’s fully integrated approach allows us to fill any need an emerging life sciences company might have. As healthcare companies grow and their needs evolve, we can draw on the tremendous breadth of LifeSci’s expertise and service offerings from communications and PR to investor relations, marketing, creative, strategic partnering and stakeholder engagement to support and enhance fulfillment of corporate, clinical and commercial objectives.”

The list of confirmed presenting companies can be found through the registration link below, and the full session agenda for all presentations and panels can be found here . Registration for attendees is open to all public and private institutional investors as well as sell-side representatives.

Please register at the link found here .

About LifeSci Partners:

LifeSci Partners ( www.lifescipartners.com ) is the leading provider of consulting services for life sciences companies in the areas of investor relations, public relations, social and digital media, creative and marketing communications, corporate communications, executive search, on-demand CFO and C-suite leadership, expert network connections, strategic partnering and capital markets advisory. Through our affiliates, we combine deep domain expertise and decades of experience in capital markets and corporate communications with a global relationship network to deliver unparalleled services to clients. LifeSci Advisors is the largest investor relations consultancy in the life sciences industry, founded to provide companies with a multi-faceted approach to investor communications and outreach. Led by an experienced team of financial services and investor relations professionals, LifeSci Advisors works in tandem with LifeSci Communications’ team of M.D.s and Ph.D.’s, communications experts and marketing executives to provide a highly synergistic approach to effectively communicating our clients’ scientific, R&D, regulatory and commercial strategies to diverse audiences. LifeSci Partners’ executive search, on-demand CFO and C-suite leadership, expert network connections, strategic partnering and capital markets advisory capabilities provide fully integrated business solutions for life sciences clients across all stages of development.

Contacts

Andrew McDonald, Ph.D.

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Phone: 646-597-6987

amcdonald@lifesciadvisors.com

Michael Rice

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Phone: 646-597-6979

mrice@lifesciadvisors.com