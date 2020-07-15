BioStem Life Sciences Receives Accreditation by The American Association of Tissue Banks® (AATB®)

/EIN News/ -- Pompano Beach, FL, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: BSEM) a leading life sciences company specializing in the development and sale of perinatal tissue-based allografts for use in regenerative therapies, today announced that its subsidiary, BioStem Life Sciences has been awarded the prestigious accolade of accreditation by the American Association of Tissue Banks® (AATB®). BioStem Life Sciences is now accredited for Donor Eligibility Assessment, Processing, Storage, and Distribution of Birth Tissue and Cellular Tissue for Transplantation.



This accreditation follows an intensive review and auditing process, including a thorough on-site inspection by experienced AATB® personnel, of both the facility itself, and all of the associated documentation and practices. Accreditation establishes that the level of medical, technical, and administrative performance within the facility meets or exceeds the standards set by the AATB®.

Obtaining AATB® accreditation demonstrates an organization's commitment to the highest standards and the utmost level of service to patients and the tissue-banking community as a whole. Accredited organizations are recognized as the leaders in the space and as influential voices in the dialogue through which consensus-based, voluntary standards are developed and implemented.

"The American Association of Tissue Banks® accreditation is another significant milestone for BioStem Life Sciences (BSLS) and our CDMO partners. BioStem Life Sciences is dedicated to Good Stewardship of Tissue, providing the highest quality product on the market, improving both the health, recovery and quality of life of transplant recipients. We are proud that the AATB® recognizes that our products and services reflect the highest level of quality and control,” commented Andrew Van Vurst, COO. “We strive to provide the highest quality of off-the-shelf biologics and CDMO services to our clients."

Thomas Sutera, Director of Quality, said “We are extremely proud of the hard work and dedication that our staff has put in to ensuring we build and maintain the levels of quality and efficiency that place us at the top of our industry.”

About BioStem Life Sciences, Inc. A company focused on the development of the highest quality birth tissue products for multiple sectors of healthcare. BioStem Life Sciences also provides leading class contract development and manufacturing services to GMP and GTP standards for companies looking to develop birth tissue products, from bench top to commercialization. For the latest news and information about BioStem Life Sciences and its brands, please visit www.biostemlifesciences.com

About BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: BSEM): BioStem Technologies, Inc. is a global life sciences corporation, providing innovative technologies with a concentration in Regenerative Medicine. The company’s mission is to discover, develop and produce the most effective Regenerative Medicine products in the world. BioStem Technologies offers a comprehensive portfolio of high-quality brands that include RHEO™, OROPRO™, VENDAJE™, VENDAJE™ AC and VENDAJE™ OPTIC. The company is comprised of a diverse group of scientists, physicians, and entrepreneurs who collaborate to create innovative products. These technologies improve the Quality of Life for our patients and, as a result, drive shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements: Except for statements of historical fact, the matters discussed in this press release are forward looking and made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "future," "plan" or "planned," "expects," believe" or "projected." These forward-looking statements reflect numerous assumptions and involve a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's control that may cause actual results to differ materially from stated expectations. These risk factors include, among others, limited operating history, difficulty in developing, exploiting and protecting proprietary technologies, intense competition and additional risks factors as discussed in reports filed by the company with OTC Markets.

BioStem Technologies, Inc.

Phone: 954-380-8342

Website: http://www.biostemtechnologies.com

Email: info@biostemtech.com

Twitter: @Biostemtech

Facebook: BioStem Technologies