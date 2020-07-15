Siyata Mobile Enters into New Alliance with Hyperion Partners and Receives First Purchase Order for UV350 Devices

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc. (TSX-V:SIM / OTCQX:SYATF/ FRA: WK3D) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a new alliance with Hyperion Partners, a leading master agent who specializes in mobility across all national wireless carriers.



Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata Mobile, states, “We are very excited for this new alliance as it will expand our reach into different markets, bringing us closer to our goal of becoming a leading global vendor of innovative PoC solutions. With these additional enterprise customers looking to upgrade to PoC, we anticipate a compelling growth in adoption for our UV350, cellular boosters and additional products.”

Siyata Mobile’s devices include in-vehicle and rugged smartphones for first responders to instantly communicate over a nationwide cellular network of choice. Additionally, its cellular booster systems amplify cellular signal in remote areas and inside buildings where signals are weak – increasing situational awareness and the ability to save lives.

As a result of this alliance, Hyperion Partners purchased an undisclosed amount of devices from Siyata.

Kerry McGonigal, Hyperion Partners CEO stated, “There is a growing demand for PoC devices and we are excited to partner with Siyata to help meet that demand for our customers in public safety.”

Due to the alliance, Hyperion added UV350 devices to their portfolio. This specific device is the world’s first dedicated in-vehicle IoT with a push-to-talk cellular function. It features 4G LTE high-speed data, a 5.5” widescreen LED display, a dedicated microphone and speaker and more.

Both companies agree that there is no better time than now to join forces to help keep first-responders able to respond quickly and accurately.

The Uniden® UV350 is the world’s first dedicated in-vehicle IoT device with a Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) function, crystal-clear sound for voice calls, Android data applications, and more. This device was built and designed to minimize excessive clutter often found in commercial vehicles by incorporating the functions of multiple devices into one. The carrier-grade PoC network allows drivers to have nationwide unified communication between one another at the push of a button, ensuring safe communication for commercial fleet dispatch and first responder community.

Uniden® UV350 Features Include:

4G LTE high speed data

5.5” widescreen LED display for easy monitoring

Dedicated microphone and speaker for crystal-clear extra loud sound quality

In-vehicle installation ensures device is always powered by the vehicle’s battery

Extended cellular and GPS coverage with external antenna included

Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) ensures instant communication at the push of a button

For more information the UV350 visit: https://www.siyatamobile.com/uniden-uv350/

About Siyata

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a B2B global vendor of next generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular (PTT) devices and cellular booster systems. Its portfolio of in-vehicle and rugged smartphones enable first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate, over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to improve communication, increase situational awareness and save lives.

Its portfolio of enterprise cellular booster systems enables first responders and enterprise workers to amplify its cellular signal in remote areas, inside structural buildings where signals are weak and within vehicles for maximum cellular signal strength possible.

Visit www.siyatamobile.com and http://www.unidencellular.com/ to learn more.

