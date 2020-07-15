Microlab Solutions Expand to Enable Deployment of Mid-band Spectrum Allocations for 5G

/EIN News/ -- Parsippany, New Jersey, USA, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microlab , a Wireless Telecom Group company (NYSE American: WTT ), announced today that it has expanded its broad portfolio of RF signal distribution and combining solutions to enable the deployment of commercial wireless networks utilizing new licensed and unlicensed mid-band spectrum allocations. The new spectrum includes highly valued mid-band frequencies within the Citizen Broadband Radio Service (CBRS), C-Band, 2.5 GHz Band 41 and Release 16 5G New Radio Unlicensed (NR-U) standards. Mid-band spectrum is ideal for 5G due to its capacity for higher data transmission and lower transmission loss yielding wider coverage. With Microlab solutions, Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), neutral host providers, system integrators and 3rd party operators will be able to improve capacity for an increasing number of 5G connected devices.



“As the realization of 5G networks continues, our customers are preparing their network infrastructure for upcoming mid-band spectrum allocations to capitalize the ideal balance it provides between throughput improvement and coverage for 5G,” says Dino Giordano, VP of Engineering. “Network deployments are being designed to accommodate the new frequencies now to avoid the need to rip-and-replace band-limited network components. Microlab customers value the ability to cost effectively commission networks that are future-proof with our wideband components and reduce their total cost of ownership.”

Microlab is a preferred partner of network designers who want to take advantage of the ultra-wide bandwidth (617-5925 MHz) tappers, directional couplers, power dividers, cables assemblies, and attenuators, to support all 5G FR1 bands including the upcoming mid-band spectrum allocations. In addition, Microlab offers both standard and custom signal combining solutions, like multi-band combiners, integrated solutions, and hybrid combiners, which enable injection of the shared license CBRS band, unlicensed 5 GHz mid-band and increasingly utilized 2.5 GHz Band41 (2496-2690 MHz) spectrum into existing networks for 5G capacity improvements.

Microlab solutions are relied upon to deliver the highest quality, low dissipative loss and prolonged low passive intermodulation (PIM) in compact form factors to meet the existing and emerging demands of indoor and outdoor wireless coverage and capacity in small cells and distributed antenna systems (DAS) deployments, as well as centralized and distributed radio access network (C-RAN and D-RAN) configurations.

To learn more about Microlab solutions, visit https://microlabtech.com/ .

- END -

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., comprised of Boonton , CommAgility , Holzworth , Microlab , and Noisecom , is a global designer and manufacturer of advanced RF and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Serving the wireless, telecommunication, satellite, military, aerospace, semiconductor, and medical industries, Wireless Telecom Group products enable innovation across existing and emerging wireless technologies. With a product portfolio including peak power meters, signal generators, phase noise analyzers, signal processing modules, LTE PHY/stack software, power splitters and combiners, GPS repeaters, public safety components, noise sources, and programmable noise generators, Wireless Telecom Group supports the development, testing, and deployment of wireless technologies around the globe.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc.’s website address is www.wtcom.com . Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this news release may be considered "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include declarations regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of the Company and its management. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could materially affect actual results. Such risks and uncertainties are identified in the Company's reports and registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Marketing Contact

Maria Droge: +1 (973) 386-9696