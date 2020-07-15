Helping Teams Get Back to the Office Safely: Foko Inc. Launches New App for Seat Reservations and COVID-19 Symptom Screening

/EIN News/ -- GATINEAU, Quebec, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foko Inc. proudly announced today the release of their new desk booking and COVID-19 screening app Get Working . It’s a tool that allows businesses to manage office capacity limits better and ensure team members gradually return to work safely.



The app allows employees to book which days and times they want to come into the office, and reserve their workspace. It also includes a COVID-19 symptom self-assessment survey that's sent directly to their mobile devices before they arrive at work.

“Given the current circumstances, office capacities are much lower than usual, and most companies are looking for an effective way to get their teams back to work while limiting the potential spread of COVID-19,” says Marc Gingras, CEO of Foko Inc. “The more employers can manage who is coming in and when, and screen their team for any possible symptoms, the better equipped they’ll be to provide a safe work environment and limit possible legal risks.”

Employees use their company email address to log in to the Get Working app from their mobile device, select their office location, and choose the days they want to come into work. Twenty-four hours before their reservation, employees receive a notification prompting them to fill out a self-assessment survey for possible COVID-19 symptoms. If the results indicate that they have no symptoms, they are given a "pass" to report to work. The survey and app are customizable to meet evolving regional guidelines, which Gingras says is an essential capability as provinces like Ontario move to the next stage of their reopening plans.

Get Working allows employers to set the capacity of every office location, including how many people each floor of the building can safely accommodate. The admin module gives the option to assign a concierge to manage a specific building or floor, and oversee who is coming in at what time.

“How and where teams work is shifting across many industries,” says Gingras. “Even when this is all over, many workplaces will permanently transition from a traditional five-days-in-the-office-per-week model to a more flexible arrangement that allows folks to work from home some or most of the time.”

“Get Working was created to help companies manage both of these challenges by safely returning their team to the office now, while also preparing them for the new post-pandemic workplace.”

Get Working is a new app created by Foko Inc., a leader in the enterprise communication space. Their clients include the International Monetary Fund, SaskTel, Nike, and Whole Foods, among others. To learn more, please visit getworking.app .

Contact: Aja Butler George, Director of Marketing aja@foko.co