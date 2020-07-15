Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 688 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,172 in the last 365 days.

Graça Machel and Melinda Gates Call for Action for Women & Girls on Africa.com

On Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 18:30 - 19:00 South Africa time (SAST), Graça Machel and Melinda Gates will deliver a powerful call to action for public and private sector leaders to address gender equality as Africa undertakes its reconstruction efforts from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.  The webinar will take place on Africa.com, and the conversation will be moderated by Africa.com CEO, Teresa Clarke.  Free registration is available at virtualconferenceafrica.com.

COVID 19 has unearthed massive inequalities within our societies and brought to glaring light the unique burdens which women carry the world over.

Graça Machel, Founder of the Graça Machel Trust and the Foundation for Community Development and one of the world’s leading advocates for women’s and children’s rights, recently penned an open letter (https://bit.ly/30coJ9l) calling on governments, development agencies, and private sectors to take bold actions to mitigate and drive meaningful reconstruction efforts. Machel, the widow of President Nelson Mandela, says, “We have been presented the opportunity to reimagine and redesign our society into a vibrant and equitable one.”

Melinda Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, is releasing a paper on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on women and girls. In this paper, she puts forward a set of specific, practical policy recommendations that governments could consider in their pandemic response–to improve health systems, design more inclusive economic policies, gather better data, and prioritize women’s leadership.

This webinar is the twelfth episode of the Crisis Management for African Business Leaders series, developed in partnership between Africa.com and faculty from Harvard Business School.  The series is supported by Standard Bank.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa.com.

Media Contact: Laura Joseph Phone: +27 82 332 0473 Email:  laura.joseph@africa.com

About Africa.com: Africa.com is a media holding company with an extensive array of platforms that reach a global audience interested in African content and community. Africa.com’s interests include a business publisher’s ad network, content syndication, the website at www.iafrica.com,  email newsletters, various social media platforms, and internet domain names ending with the “.africa.com” extension. Africa.com operates from Johannesburg, Lagos, and New York, and has a presence in Cape Town and Nairobi.

You just read:

Graça Machel and Melinda Gates Call for Action for Women & Girls on Africa.com

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.