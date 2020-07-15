Coronavirus - African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (625,702) deaths (13,797), and recoveries (316,735)
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (625,702) deaths (13,797), and recoveries (316,735) by region:
Central (41,004 cases; 837 deaths; 23,331 recoveries): Burundi (269; 1; 207), Cameroon (15,173; 359; 11,928), CAR (4,356; 53; 1,229), Chad (884; 75; 798), Congo (2,358; 48; 618), DRC (8,135; 190; 3,948), Equatorial Guinea (3,071; 51; 842), Gabon (6,026; 46; 3,475), Sao Tome & Principe (732; 14; 286).
Eastern (48,587; 1,269; 25,625): Comoros (321; 7; 302), Djibouti (4,979; 56; 4,743), Eritrea (232; 0; 107), Ethiopia (7,969; 139; 4,612), Kenya (10,791; 202; 3,017), Madagascar (5,343; 39; 2,646), Mauritius (342; 10; 330), Rwanda (1,416; 4; 737), Seychelles (100; 0; 11), Somalia (3,076; 93; 1,380), South Sudan (2,153; 41; 1,175), Sudan (10,316; 657; 5,403), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (1,040; 0; 984).
Northern (128,075; 5,527; 57,295): Algeria (19,733; 1,021; 14,351), Egypt (83,930; 4,008; 25,544), Libya (1,563; 42; 370), Mauritania (5,446; 149; 2,501), Morocco (16,097; 257; 13,442), Tunisia (1,306; 50; 1,087).
Southern (308,921; 4,551; 150,152): Angola (541; 26; 118), Botswana (422; 1; 38), Eswatini (1,434; 20; 695), Lesotho (256; 3; 48), Malawi (2,497; 40; 795), Mozambique (1,268; 9; 373), Namibia (864; 2; 29), South Africa (298,292; 4,346; 146,279), Zambia (2,283; 84; 1,434), Zimbabwe (1,064; 20; 343).
Western (99,115; 1,613; 60,332): Benin (1,378; 26; 557), Burkina Faso (1,038; 53; 882), Cape Verde (1,780; 19; 850), Côte d'Ivoire (13,037; 87; 6,908), Gambia (64; 3; 34), Ghana (24,988; 139; 21,067), Guinea (6,141; 37; 4,862), Guinea-Bissau (1,902; 26; 903), Liberia (1,024; 51; 439), Mali (2,423; 121; 1,748), Niger (1,099; 68; 992), Nigeria (33,616; 754; 13,792), Senegal (8,243; 150; 5,580), Sierra Leone (1,651; 64; 1,190), Togo (731; 15; 528).
*Africa numbers are taken from official RCC and Member State reports.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).