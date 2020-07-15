Content Moderation Solutions Market Register a Healthy CAGR of 10.7% with Top Competitors || Microsoft, Alphabet Inc., Accenture, IBM, Appen, Webhelp, Alegion, Clarifai, Cogito Tech LLC

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market research has recently published a study titled ‘ Global Content Moderation Solutions Market Research Report.’ In this report, the objective of report is to provide a detailed analysis of industry and its impact based on applications and on different geographical regions, and to strategically analyze the growth trends and future prospects. The report provides specific and up to date information about the consumer’s demands, preferences, ideas and their varying liking about particular product. The market research report is a resource, which provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2027. Global Content Moderation Solutions Market Report helps to plan about the advertising and sales promotion strategy more successfully and also helps in making sound decisions. As per study, key players of this market are Microsoft, Alphabet Inc. (Google), Accenture, IBM Corporation, Appen Limited, Webhelp, Basedo, Alegion, Clarifai, Inc, Cogito Tech LLC, Computyne Business Process Services, Conectys, Europe IT Outsourcing Company, ICUC.Social, Lionbridge Technologies, Inc., LiveWorld Inc., MD SOFTWARE, OneSpace.com, Open Access BPO, Pure Moderation, Two Hat Security, and WebFurther, LLC, among others.



Global Content Moderation Solutions Market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 10.7% in the forecast period to 2027.

The content moderation solutions were developed to protect the user from experiencing horrific content or inappropriate content. Content moderation now comes with automated solutions based on artificial intelligence and machine learning technology for better and quick results. Although human interference is still needed to define the gray areas, advancement brought more ease at a solution for users to experience while operating.

Content Moderation Solutions Market Drivers:

Growing utilization of internet services

Increased sharing of rich media content over social networking sites

Content Moderation Solutions Market Restraint:

Multi language barrier

Content Moderation Solutions Market Opportunities:

Rapidly growing e-commerce industry

Increasing adoption of artificial intelligence in content moderation

Content Moderation Solutions Market Challenges:

Shortcomings of content moderation

Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2014-2019;

Base year – 2019;

Forecast period- 2020 to 2027

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Content Moderation Solutions Market, which would mention How the Covid-19 is affecting the Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape , Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for the Content Moderation Solutions Market Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

Global Content Moderation Solutions Market is segmented into six notable segments which are component, type, moderation type, deployment model, organization size and end user.



On the basis of component, the market is segmented into software and services. In 2019, software segment is expected to dominate the market with the largest market share because there is a major requirement from medium and large size enterprises to implement it in the company website. The customer’s negative comment and reviews can damage the brand image due to which the large enterprises are highly implementing the content moderation software.



On the basis of type, the market is segmented into image moderation, text moderation, video moderation, website moderation, profile moderation and others.



On the basis of moderation type, the market is segmented into pre moderation, post moderation, reactive moderation, automated moderation and distributed moderation. In 2019, pre moderation segment is expected to dominate the market with the largest market share because companies are using content moderation to enrich the content before publishing it on websites. The digital marketing is a rising tool for companies to promote the brand.



On the basis of deployment model, the market is segmented into cloud and on premise.

Product/Service Launches:

In May 2019, Microsoft launched new tool to improve artificial intelligence model for azure machine learning. The company strengthened their offering and service under azure cognitive services power applications. The increased service offering contains content moderator, anomaly detector, personalizer and others to help the customer for better decision making. Through this, the company gets competitive advantage in market to attract potential customers.



In October 2019, WebFurther, LLC launched new service to detect profane text in blogs, social media apps, forums, memes, images, in-game chats, children's sites and more. The Optical Character Recognition Profanity Filter Service is based on the optical character recognition technology which extracts the text from images, video and others. Through this, the company strengthened their offering for the customers which helped them to increase the customer base.



In March 2017, Google launched new product under artificial intelligence and machine learning product line. The new Video Intelligence API has been introduced for business developers to build application for automatic video entities extraction. Through this new product offering, the company strengthened their product portfolio for artificial intelligence based solutions for video data analysis.

Key Benefits:

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current Content Moderation Solutions Market trends, forecasts, and market size to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research.

The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

The market report also provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the Global industry.

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Content Moderation Solutions Market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Content Moderation Solutions Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

