QIWI Completes the Sale of its SOVEST Project

/EIN News/ -- NICOSIA, Cyprus, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QIWI plc (NASDAQ: QIWI) (MOEX: QIWI) (“QIWI” or the “Company”) today announced that it has completed the sale of its SOVEST consumer lending business to Sovcombank. In connection with this transaction the Company assigned claims held against SOVEST customers (the portfolio of instalment card loans) to Sovcombank with a gross carrying amount of approximately RUB 8.2 billion and net amount of approximately RUB 6.9 billion as well as certain other assets related to SOVEST project for a cash consideration of RUB 5.8 billion for such claims and assets including a partial reimbursement of related redundancy costs. We will incur a loss on disposal of the SOVEST project in the amount of approximately RUB 0.8 billion, which is better than our initial expectation. Such loss is not expected to affect Group Adjusted Net Profit. Under the terms of sale certain other adjustments may occur until the end of 2020, however, we do not believe that such adjustments will materially affect the overall deal value as well as associated loss on disposal.



The resulting loss on disposal of the SOVEST project as well as the cash consideration received are below our initial estimates because the gross carrying amount of the portfolio as of the date of the valuation event declined as compared to the announcement date. Such decline was driven primarily by better than expected portfolio performance that resulted from lower negative macroeconomic impact on collection and portfolio quality as well as lower participation in the restructuring program by SOVEST customers.

QIWI is a leading provider of next generation payment and financial services in Russia and the CIS. It has an integrated proprietary network that enables payment services across online, mobile and physical channels. It has deployed over 21.8 million virtual wallets, over 127,000 kiosks and terminals, and enabled merchants and customers to accept and transfer over RUB 123 billion cash and electronic payments monthly connecting over 39 million consumers using its network at least once a month. QIWI’s consumers can use cash, stored value and other electronic payment methods in order to pay for goods and services or transfer money across virtual or physical environments interchangeably.

