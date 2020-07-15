Kinross announces results of Lobo-Marte pre-feasibility study

Project adds 6.4 million gold reserve ounces in Chile

TORONTO, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) (“Kinross” or the “Company”) today announced the results of a pre-feasibility study (“PFS”) for its Lobo-Marte project in Chile.

Lobo-Marte offers the potential of a cornerstone asset with attractive all-in sustaining costs1, 2 to enhance Kinross’ long-term production profile. The project adds a significant 6.4 million gold ounces, representing an approximately 25% increase, to the Company’s 2019 year-end mineral reserve estimates in a favourable mining jurisdiction. The reserve addition also increases Kinross’ reserve life index3 by approximately 2.5 years.

The PFS estimate includes total life of mine production of approximately 4.5 million Au oz., average cost of sales of $545 per Au oz.1, 2 and average all-in sustaining cost of sales of $745 per Au oz.1, 2 during a 15-year mine life, which includes 12 years of mining followed by three years of residual processing. The project has attractive grades and a low estimated strip ratio, in part due to historical stripping completed at the Marte pit.

Lobo-Marte pre-feasibility study highlights Life of mine production (million Au oz.) 4.5 Life of mine ore processed (million tonnes) 147 Average grade processed (Au g/t) 1.35 Strip ratio 2.2 Average production cost of sales (per Au oz.)1, 2 $545 Average all-in sustaining costs (per Au oz.)1, 2 $745 Average recovery rate Au 71% Average processing cost (per tonne) $9.85 Average mining cost (per tonne mined)4 $2.20 Life of mine average G&A costs (million per year) $30

The PFS contemplates an open pit, heap leach and SART (Sulphidization, Acidification, Recycling and Thickening) plant operation using rope conveyors and mining the Marte and Lobo deposits in succession. Kinross has previously used SART technology successfully in the region. Subject to a positive development decision, the PFS estimates Lobo-Marte project construction beginning in 2025, with first production expected in 2027. Production would commence after the conclusion of mining at the Company’s La Coipa project, which is located approximately 50 kilometres northwest of Lobo-Marte, and where the Company is continuing to explore opportunities to extend mine life.

“The Lobo-Marte project provides Kinross with an excellent, organic development option that has attractive all-in sustaining costs and offers substantial upside leverage to the gold price, without increasing project cost requirements and risk,” said J. Paul Rollinson, Kinross President and CEO. “The project represents a potential synergistic, long-term mine life extension in a favourable mining jurisdiction and delivers a significant 6.4 million ounce addition to our current gold reserve estimates, increasing the Company’s overall reserve mine life. As we move forward with the feasibility study for this longer-term project, we will continue to prioritize balance sheet strength and disciplined capital allocation.”

The Company plans to commence a feasibility study later this year, with scheduled completion in Q4 2021. The feasibility study is expected to provide the detailed engineering and project description required for permitting and submission of an Environmental Impact Assessment.

Strong upside to gold price

Lobo-Marte’s economics are leveraged to the price of gold, as the PFS mine plan and estimated net present value (NPV) and internal rate of return (IRR) at various gold prices are based on pit designs using a $1,200/oz. gold price. Since the project also assumes the same pit designs at higher gold prices, the project is expected to realize upside value and increase margins at higher gold prices without having to increase stripping or cost estimates, thereby reducing risk and providing downside protection.

Lobo-Marte IRR and NPV estimates based on pit designs using $1,200/oz. gold price* Kinross reserve price

$1,200/oz. Consensus long-term price

~$1,500/oz. Spot price

~$1,800/oz. IRR5 7% 14% 21% NPV6 $150 million $770 million $1,355 million *Key assumptions include: $1,200/oz. gold price, $45/bbl oil price, 800 Chilean peso to the U.S. dollar, and $2.40/lb copper price.

The initial estimated capital cost for the project is $765 million, plus approximately $230 million in contingency. The estimated capital costs includes mine equipment, crushing and storage facilities, conveyors, and site utilities and infrastructure. Sustaining infrastructure costs are expected to average approximately $30 million per year over the life of the operation, while sustaining capitalized stripping costs are expected to average approximately $45 million per year over 12 years of mining7.

Lobo-Marte initial capital cost estimates (millions) Mine equipment $100 Site development $205 Process facilities $210 Heap leach $70 Indirect and other $180 Sub-total $765 Contingency $230 Total $995

The go-forward decision on the project will depend on a range of factors, including the gold price environment and projections, expected economic returns, permitting, various technical and other considerations, Kinross’ capital priorities, and maintaining the Company’s balance sheet strength.

Lobo-Marte Mineral Reserve and Resource estimates8

(At June 30, 2020) Tonnes

(kt) Grade

(Au g/t) Ounces

(Au koz) Probable Reserves 146,771 1.36 6,394 Indicated Resources 75,738 0.74 1,796 Inferred Resources 9,637 0.67 207

1 Throughout this news release, estimated all-in sustaining cost (per Au oz.) excludes corporate overhead costs. This metric and production cost of sales (per Au oz.) are non-GAAP measures and are not defined under International Financial Reporting Standards. Refer to “Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures” section in the Company’s Q1 2020 MD&A.

2 Production cost of sales and all-in sustaining cost of sales figures are calculated with copper production applied as a by-product credit (see footnote 8) and incorporates a 1.05% NSR royalty (which is capped at $40 million) owned by Sandstorm Gold Royalties.

3 Calculated as estimated 2019 proven and probable gold reserves divided by 2019 gold production.

4 Average mining cost per tonne mined includes capitalized stripping costs of $1.10 per tonne (approximately $45 million per year).

5 Calculated from January 1, 2024.

6 Based on a 5% discount rate and calculated from January 1, 2024.



7 Included in $2.20 per tonne mining cost.

8 For more information, see Mineral Reserve and Resource Statements notes at page four of this news release. The Lobo-Marte deposit also contains copper, and the PFS contemplates life of mine copper sales of approximately 75 million pounds based on a feed grade of 0.08% Cu and a recovery rate of 30%.