DJG and MCC announce partnership to produce live, virtual and hybrid events

TORONTO, July 15, 2020 -- Content marketing and live coverage firm Digital Journal Group (DJG) and Moore Carlyle Consulting (MCC) today announced a partnership for producing live, virtual and hybrid events for brands.



The partnership combines deep journalism and marketing expertise with extensive experience in event planning, production and creative design.

“Producing great hybrid events requires blended skills sets — primarily television production and event-planning expertise,” says Chris Hogg , President and Partner at DJG. “We’ve produced content across multiple industries for dozens of large-scale public and private companies and are excited about merging that digital and content experience with MCC’s 30 years of event planning and production expertise. We believe the full service offering that our two organizations can bring to an event will really set our clients apart.”

Over the last three months there has been explosive growth in companies turning to virtual events to connect with audiences. And coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, survey data shows half of executives believe all future live events will have a virtual dimension.

“The most important thing to remember when creating virtual or hybrid events is that they are not live events,” says Sheri Moore , Partner and Creative Director at MCC . “You really have to think through and plan from an audience perspective by listening, asking questions and seeking feedback. Successful virtual and hybrid events are only possible when you design with people in mind and focus on the audience experience.”

While DJG and MCC already co-produce the mesh conference together, the partnership comes on the heels of growing interest from companies looking to set their virtual and hybrid events apart. The two companies recently collaborated to pivot a long-standing and revered award ceremony into a fast-paced virtual broadcast.

“DJG and MCC worked as our partner and exchanged ideas and information to improve the event,” says Elizabeth Henderson, Associate Director of Community Engagement at the Haskayne School of Business, University of Calgary. “They also took ideas from us and brought them to life. They were not just order-takers and this elevated them to collaborators and partners, not just suppliers."

The influx of virtual events places increasing pressure on brands to both attract and retain audiences — more than 40 percent of people who confirm their attendance for virtual events are a no-show on the day of the event, and there is growing virtual meeting fatigue.

Virtual and hybrid events need to be thoughtfully produced so the virtual experience is as valuable as a physical one.

The DJG-MCC partnership focuses on delivering a range of services:



Technical services include platform setup and testing; live streaming and on-site show production; technical rehearsal management and scripting.

include platform setup and testing; live streaming and on-site show production; technical rehearsal management and scripting. Presenter support services include virtual event speaker coaching, training and technical briefings; on-site and virtual green room management; host management and stage direction.

include virtual event speaker coaching, training and technical briefings; on-site and virtual green room management; host management and stage direction. Content and reporting services include pre- and post-event content and social media marketing; live event video production; event analytics and reporting ROI.

include pre- and post-event content and social media marketing; live event video production; event analytics and reporting ROI. Audience services include networking and engagement platform management, gamification components and breakouts; VIP delegate at-home care packages; and live event content publishing in social media.

For more information or to discuss your upcoming event, contact us .

About DJG: Digital Journal Group (DJG) is a content marketing firm that puts a brand in front of its target audience in a relevant, meaningful, and measurable way. With backgrounds in journalism, broadcast television, marketing, and tech, we work with a network of creative producers, journalists, marketers and digital strategists to produce audience-focused digital experiences, from strategy to execution. For more information visit: www.digitaljournalgroup.com

About MCC: Moore Carlyle Consulting (MCC) is a full service event strategy and design, risk management and program planning firm. In business for more than 30 years, our team of meeting strategists, event designers, trade show specialists and destination experts have created and executed dynamic programs across Canada, the U.S. and internationally including all event elements from the menu planning and technical design through to the on-site logistics and event management. For more information visit: https://mccevents.ca/ .

Media Contact: Chris Hogg hogg@digitaljournal.com