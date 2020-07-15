Mine (I Want You) reaches 46,571 streams on Spotify
Kadia Zhané's single Mine(I Want You) Experiences Growth on All Streaming PlatformsGERMANY, July 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Kadia Zhané, a singer from The Bronx, NY, announced that her single Mine (I Want You) had reached over 46,571 streams on Spotify. After releasing the single almost a year ago, Kadia Zhané is starting to see a return on her endeavors. Her single has been played worldwide with the list containing some of the following: The United States, Brazil, France, India and Italy.
Dancers from around the world have been sending in choreography dancing to her single. One of the dancers messaged Kadia via Instagram and had said, "I love your song. It's such a vibe and totally matches my style. It's sensual and has an awesome beat! I hope you enjoy this choreography I made to it!"
About Kadia Zhané: Kadia Zhané is a singer from the Bronx, NY. She made her debut, August 1st, 2019. Kadia plans to continue to release more music and involve herself with starting up other businesses as well: Clothing Line & Skin Care.
