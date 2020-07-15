Identity Verification Service Passbase Welcomes Dan Lee as Vice President of Sales As It Continues Its Expansion
Industry veteran brings 15 years of sales and team development experience to new role as the company continues to grow its operations globally.NEW YORK, USA, July 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The identity verification service Passbase is pleased to announce that Dan Lee has joined its team. The new Vice President of Sales will spearhead the company’s expansion and build on Passbase’s commitment to serve FinTechs, MedTechs, and other companies undergoing digital transformation by expanding the company’s client base and cultivating the relationship with existing clients.
Lee will also build Passbase’s sales team to insure the company’s continued growth. The team will sit in the company’s headquarters in New York while operating globally and having team members on different continents.
Lee joins Passbase from Namely where he served as Senior Director of Sales. He had formerly held senior roles in PeopleDoc and BenefitFocus where he helped both companies close enterprise clients and grow their sales operations from their offices in New York and Atlanta.
The hiring of Lee comes on the heels of recent strategic milestones for the company. In June, Passbase unveiled the first ever no code identity verification engine and announced its liveness detection readiness. In March it had reported a surge in demand driven by companies undergoing digital transformation due to social distancing and Covid-19.
“Digital identity and identity verification on the internet are critically important for the future, and Passbase has taken on this challenge successfully. Its commitment to bring a simple yet robust solution drives huge value for both consumers and businesses and I’m sure this will continue to grow”, said Dan Lee. “I’m thrilled to be joining Passbase and believe that we have the opportunity to build one of the world’s most valuable companies that changes the world’s relationship with digital identity”.
“I could not be more excited to work with Daniel to further accelerate our sales initiatives and operations and bring Passbase to the next level” said co-founder and COO of Passbase, Dave McGibbon. “We’ve experienced incredible growth over the past six months and continuing to build our team and know how is important to guarantee future success”.
**About Passbase**
Passbase is an identity verification solution that makes facial recognition, liveness detection, and ID verification accessible through a suite of flexible developer tools and pay as you go pricing. A zero-knowledge architecture ensures that companies using Passbase can securely verify users from over 190 countries without having to store their data. Built for developers, it can be integrated with just a few lines of code on iOS, Android, and Web.
For further press information or inquiries, please contact our press team at media@passbase.com or find all press resources and assets at https://passbase.com/press/ and product information at https://passbase.com/aml-compliance/ and https://passbase.com/liveness-detection/.
Communications Team
Passbase
+1 650-440-9293
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn