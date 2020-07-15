Smart Sand, Inc. Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- THE WOODLANDS, Texas, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ: SND) (the “Company”) announced today that it will release its second quarter financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. The Company will hold a conference call for investors on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. Chuck Young, the Company’s chief executive officer, Lee Beckelman, the Company’s chief financial officer and John Young, the Company’s chief operating officer, will host the call.



Investors are invited to listen to a live webcast of the conference call by visiting the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.smartsand.com. The webcast will be archived for one year following the date of the call. The call can also be accessed live over the telephone by dialing (888) 799-5165 or for international callers, (478) 219-0056. The conference ID for the call is 7627113. A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 or for international callers, (404) 537-3406.

About Smart Sand:

We are a fully integrated frac sand supply and services company, offering complete mine to wellsite proppant logistics, storage and management solutions to our customers. We produce low-cost, high quality Northern White frac sand and offer proppant logistics, storage and management solutions to our customers through our in-basin transloading terminal and our SmartSystemsTM wellsite proppant storage capabilities. We provide our products and services primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies and oilfield service companies. We own and operate a frac sand mine and related processing facility near Oakdale, Wisconsin, at which we have approximately 316 million tons of proven recoverable sand reserves and approximately 5.5 million tons of annual nameplate processing capacity. For more information, please visit www.smartsand.com.

Contact:

Josh Jayne

Phone: (281) 231-2660

Email: jjayne@smartsand.com



Lee Beckelman

Phone: (281) 231-2660

E-mail: lbeckelman@smartsand.com