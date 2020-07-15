Pipeline Monitoring System Market to reach US $7 billion by 2025 - Global Insights on Trends, Value Chain Analysis, Strategic Initiatives, Growth Drivers, Recent Initiatives and Future Outlook: Adroit Market Research

Rising oil & gas demand from developing countries, coupled with the ongoing proliferation across automation and Internet of Thing (IoT) will stimulate the global pipeline monitoring systems industry

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Pipeline Monitoring System Market by Technology (Ultrasonic, Smart Ball, Magnetic Flux, PIG’s, Fiber Optic), Pipe Type (Metallic, Non Metallic, Others), End-User Industry (Crude & Refined Petroleum, Water & Waste Water, Others), Solution (Operating Condition, Leak Detection, Pipeline Leak Detection, Others), and Region, Global Forecasts 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Request a pdf sample at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/1478

The global pipeline monitoring systems market size is projected to reach over USD 7 billion by 2025. Pipelines are long, narrow tubes which carry fluids in a gaseous or liquid state. These pipelines are placed in hazardous and different extreme weather conditions which in turn actuates the demand for pipeline monitoring system in order to detect damages, leakages; and other defects. The objective of pipeline monitoring inspection is to locate the exact affected area along with the formulation of a solution; in order to reduce the hazards from the leakage. Furthermore, electrical measurements are recorded to detect accurate location of defected areas across the pipelines. Rising technological advancements along with growing automation across the technology are anticipated to escalate the overall pipeline monitoring system in the coming years.

Increasing focus to prevent oil & gas leakages in pipes & storage tanks due to external and internal factor is driving the industry outlook. Shifting focus on innovative production of fuel and operation for pipeline monitoring, contributing for safe and secure transportation of fuel has reinforced the industry growth. Furthermore, strict government policies for safe and secure monitoring coupled with a focus toward integration of upgrade technology will further proliferate the pipeline monitoring industry size.

Browse the full report with Table of Contents and List of Figures at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/pipeline-monitoring-system-market

The report also throws light on various aspects of the global pipeline monitoring system industry by assessing the market using value chain analysis. The report covers several qualitative aspects of the pipeline monitoring system industry in market drivers, market restraints and key industry trends. Furthermore, the report provides an in-depth assessment of the market competition with company profiles of global as well as local vendors.

The pipeline monitoring systems market holds a strong competition among the well-established and new emerging players. These market players target to gain a competitive advantage over the other players by participating in partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions and expanding their businesses.

Direct purchase the report at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/1478

The pipeline monitoring systems market is categorized into ultrasonic, smart ball, PIG’s, and fiber optic on the basis of technology. The smart ball segment is expected to expand at a growth rate of over 7% over the forecast period on account of its rising demand from oil & gas sector. Long service and easy installation are the prime features which are expected to catapult the industry size over the forecast timeframe.

Asia Pacific is projected to experience substantial growth over the forecast timeline. Rising installation of pipelines in order to connect distant locations, along with rising integration of automated technologies to quickly detect, locate and fix the defect is stimulating the industry growth. Increasing heavy fuel consumption across petrochemical industries along with rising industrialization, where fuel is used to perform various operations is further complementing the industry size. Furthermore, regulatory directives to effectively and cautiously handle the transportation of oil & gas is further poised to escalate the demand for pipeline monitoring system in the coming years.

Are you looking for a DISCOUNT If yes, then get in touch with us at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/discount/1478

The major players operating across the global pipeline monitoring systems market include Honeywell International, Siemens AG, BAE, ABB group, Schneider, Pure technology, GE, Perma Pipes, TransCanada Pipelines Ltd., Orbcomm Inc., Huawei, Pentair PLC, Atmos International, Senstar Inc., Syrinix, and Future Fiber technologies, including others. The industry for pipeline monitoring systems is integrated with the participation of established global players across the globe. In addition, these companies are focusing on expanding their footprint through implementation of inorganic as well as organic strategies which in turn is proliferating the business outlook.

Major points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Executive Summary

Chapter 4 Market Outlook

Chapter 5 Pipeline Monitoring System Market by Technology

Chapter 6 Pipeline Monitoring System Market by Pipe Type

Chapter 7 Pipeline Monitoring System Market by End-User Industry

Chapter 8 Pipeline Monitoring System Market by Solution

Chapter 9 Pipeline Monitoring System Market By Region

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Chapter 12 Appendix

Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.