Global K-12 Education Market 2020 Opportunities, Challenges, Top Players, Trends and Forecast by 2026
PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global K-12 Education Industry
Overview
The Global K-12 Education Market report offers a detailed outline of the market, touching every facet such as applications, classifications, industry chain frameworks, and definitions. It highlights the vital market dynamics coupled with the market’s latest trends. The report covers the overview of different sectors as a whole, which fuels the Global K-12 Education Market growth, such as opportunities & trends that may negatively or positively impact the market in the days to come. It also highlights on the different segments & applications. The report has information on par both with current trends & historic milestones. A profound study has been carried out on every segment touching each vital factor, including the valuation of the market, the market CAGR, the market dynamics, and the growth potential of the Global K-12 Education Market.
This report focuses on the global K-12 Education status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the K-12 Education development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Chungdahm Learning
Dell
Educomp Solutions
Next Education
Samsung
TAL Education Group
Tata Class Edge
Adobe Systems
Blackboard
BenQ
Cengage Learning
D2L
Ellucian
IBM
Intel
Knewton
Mcmillan Learning
McGraw-Hill Education
Microsoft
Oracle
Pearson Education
Promethean World
Saba Software
Smart Technologies
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Public K-12 education
Private K-12 education
Online K-12 education
Regional Analysis
By region, the Global K-12 Education Market report has been segmented as per the latest trends and growth opportunities in the top five regions- Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The market report has been prepared after a thorough study, in-depth research, and considering a couple of factors that may affect the regional growth, such as each region’s social, political, economic, and environmental status. It also offers a thorough study on each region’s production, revenue, chief influencing factors, top industry players, segment-wise data, both global and regional, and essential data.
Market segment by Application, split into
Pre-primary School
Primary School
Middle School
High School
Report covers:
Comprehensive research methodology of Global K-12 Education Market.
This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with gap analysis, historical analysis & key analyst insights.
An exhaustive analy sis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.
Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global K-12 Education Market.
Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global K-12 Education Market.
Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues
Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players
Some points from table of content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Chungdahm Learning
12.1.1 Chungdahm Learning Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 K-12 Education Introduction
12.1.4 Chungdahm Learning Revenue in K-12 Education Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Chungdahm Learning Recent Development
12.2 Dell
12.3 Educomp Solutions
12.4 Next Education
12.5 Samsung
12.6 TAL Education Group
12.7 Tata Class Edge
12.8 Adobe Systems
12.9 Blackboard
12.10 BenQ
12.11 Cengage Learning
12.12 D2L
12.13 Ellucian
12.14 IBM
12.15 Intel
12.16 Knewton
12.17 Mcmillan Learning
12.18 McGraw-Hill Education
12.19 Microsoft
12.20 Oracle
12.21 Pearson Education
12.22 Promethean World
12.23 Saba Software
12.24 Smart Technologies
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
