The Global COVID-19 Current Therapy Market Is Growing At A CAGR Of 52.5% In 2020

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global COVID-19 current therapy market is expected to grow from $10.83 billion in 2019 to $16.51 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 52.5%. The growth is mainly attributed to the COVID-19 outbreak and the urgent need to treat the growing number of cases. With no effective therapeutics discovered so far, existing drugs such as Remdesivir, Hydroxychloroquine, Ritonavir, Lopinavir, Interferon Beta, among others are repurposed for the COVID-19 treatment. The coronavirus (COVID-19) current therapy market size is then expected to stabilize and reach $27.27 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 18.2%.

The outbreak of the pandemic COVID-19 contributed to the growth of the coronavirus (COVID-19) current therapy market. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak as a global pandemic. According to the World Health Organization, there were 10,719,946 cases of COVID-19 including 517,337 deaths reported to WHO as on 3rd July 2020, and this number is expected to continue growing. As there is no officially approved drug for COVID-19, the demand has risen significantly for repurposed drugs that are used for corona therapy. Countries across the world are facing shortages of drugs and the drug manufacturers are ramping up production to meet the global demand. Coronavirus Treatment Acceleration Program (CTAP) is a special emergency program initiated by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the development of potential COVID-19 therapies to be made available to patients as quickly as possible.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) current therapy market consists of sales of drugs currently used for the treatment of COVID-19 infection. The market report includes single-drug therapeutics and combination drug therapeutics used in treating COVID-19 patients. The market consists of revenue generated by companies that manufacture coronavirus current therapeutics by the sales of these products.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) current therapy market is segmented by drug type into antiviral (remdesivir, ritonavir, lopinavir), antimalarial (hydroxychloroquine), interferons (interferon beta), corticosteroid (dexamethasone), and others. By end-use, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, research institutes, and others.

Convalescent plasma therapy is used as an experimental therapy to treat COVID-19 patients. The blood plasma of patients who have recovered from a disease is called convalescent plasma (CP). Convalescent plasma (CP) therapy is a type of passive antibody therapy in which blood plasma is isolated from patients who have recovered from the disease of interest and administered to the patient with severe disease to suppress the virulence and improve clinical symptoms. The blood plasma of recovered COVID-19 patients has antibodies to fight COVID-19 infection. According to guidance issued by the FDA, convalescent plasma therapy is recommended as an investigational product during the public health emergency. By 30th April, 2020, around 2,004 participating sites adhering to a single expanded access protocol by the US FDA had been registered, around 7,774 patients enrolled, and 3,809 of them have undergone convalescent plasma transfusion. The experimental convalescent plasma therapy is likely to gain attention if enough data is supporting the results.

