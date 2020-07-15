Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Knoxville

At the request of 6th District Attorney General Charme Allen, TBI Special Agents are investigating the circumstances that led to an officer-involved shooting Tuesday evening in Knoxville.

News AlertPreliminary information indicates that just after 7:00 p.m., a trooper with the Tennessee Highway Patrol observed a Chevy Tahoe traveling along Interstate 75 that was reportedly occupied by a male subject wanted on murder charges out of Florida. The vehicle traveled onto Interstate 40 East, and a traffic stop was initiated near Watt Road. The driver refused to stop and led troopers on a pursuit. Deputies with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist. Near Exit 388, troopers and deputies attempted to force the vehicle to stop. For reasons still under investigation, at least one occupant of the Tahoe fired shots at authorities. One trooper and four deputies returned fire, striking both occupants of the vehicle. Both were transported to a local hospital, where one of the subjects was pronounced dead. The second subject remains hospitalized.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation, as TBI Special Agents and Forensic Scientists work to gather any and all relevant interviews and evidence.  As in any case, TBI’s investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General throughout the process for her consideration and review.

As is our policy, the TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incident and instead refers questions of that nature to their respective department

Any updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.

