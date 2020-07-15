Endpoint Security Solutions Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025
A New Market Study, titled “Endpoint Security Solutions Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, July 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
This report provides in depth study of “Endpoint Security Solutions Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Endpoint Security Solutions Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Endpoint Security Solutions market. This report focused on Endpoint Security Solutions market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Endpoint Security Solutions Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.
This report focuses on the global Endpoint Security Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Endpoint Security Solutions development in North America, Europe, China, Japan and Mid East & Africa.
The key players covered in this study
Symantec Corporation
McAfee
Microsoft
CrowdStrike
Trend Micro Incorporated
Sophos
Kaspersky
Carbon Black
F-Secure
ESET
Panda Security
Bitdefender
SentinelOne
Cylance
Cisco
FireEye
Palo Alto Networks
Check Point Software
Fortinet
Malwarebytes
Comodo
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Premise
Cloud-based
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Healthcare
Retail
Transportation
Energy and Utilities
Manufacturing
Education
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Mid East & Africa
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Endpoint Security Solutions Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Endpoint Security Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 On-Premise
1.4.3 Cloud-based
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Endpoint Security Solutions Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 Healthcare
1.5.4 Retail
1.5.5 Transportation
1.5.6 Energy and Utilities
1.5.7 Manufacturing
1.5.8 Education
1.5.9 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Endpoint Security Solutions Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Endpoint Security Solutions Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Endpoint Security Solutions Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Endpoint Security Solutions Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Endpoint Security Solutions Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Endpoint Security Solutions Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Endpoint Security Solutions Players (Opinion Leaders)
….
11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 Symantec Corporation
11.1.1 Symantec Corporation Company Details
11.1.2 Symantec Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
11.1.3 Symantec Corporation Endpoint Security Solutions Introduction
11.1.4 Symantec Corporation Revenue in Endpoint Security Solutions Business (2015-2020))
11.1.5 Symantec Corporation Recent Development
11.2 McAfee
11.2.1 McAfee Company Details
11.2.2 McAfee Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
11.2.3 McAfee Endpoint Security Solutions Introduction
11.2.4 McAfee Revenue in Endpoint Security Solutions Business (2015-2020)
11.2.5 McAfee Recent Development
11.3 Microsoft
11.3.1 Microsoft Company Details
11.3.2 Microsoft Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
11.3.3 Microsoft Endpoint Security Solutions Introduction
11.3.4 Microsoft Revenue in Endpoint Security Solutions Business (2015-2020)
11.3.5 Microsoft Recent Development
11.4 CrowdStrike
11.4.1 CrowdStrike Company Details
11.4.2 CrowdStrike Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
11.4.3 CrowdStrike Endpoint Security Solutions Introduction
11.4.4 CrowdStrike Revenue in Endpoint Security Solutions Business (2015-2020)
11.4.5 CrowdStrike Recent Development
11.5 Trend Micro Incorporated
11.5.1 Trend Micro Incorporated Company Details
11.5.2 Trend Micro Incorporated Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
11.5.3 Trend Micro Incorporated Endpoint Security Solutions Introduction
11.5.4 Trend Micro Incorporated Revenue in Endpoint Security Solutions Business (2015-2020)
11.5.5 Trend Micro Incorporated Recent Development
11.6 Sophos
11.6.1 Sophos Company Details
11.6.2 Sophos Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
11.6.3 Sophos Endpoint Security Solutions Introduction
11.6.4 Sophos Revenue in Endpoint Security Solutions Business (2015-2020)
11.6.5 Sophos Recent Development
11.7 Kaspersky
11.7.1 Kaspersky Company Details
11.7.2 Kaspersky Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
11.7.3 Kaspersky Endpoint Security Solutions Introduction
11.7.4 Kaspersky Revenue in Endpoint Security Solutions Business (2015-2020)
11.7.5 Kaspersky Recent Development
11.8 Carbon Black
11.8.1 Carbon Black Company Details
11.8.2 Carbon Black Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
11.8.3 Carbon Black Endpoint Security Solutions Introduction
11.8.4 Carbon Black Revenue in Endpoint Security Solutions Business (2015-2020)
11.8.5 Carbon Black Recent Development
11.9 F-Secure
11.9.1 F-Secure Company Details
11.9.2 F-Secure Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
11.9.3 F-Secure Endpoint Security Solutions Introduction
11.9.4 F-Secure Revenue in Endpoint Security Solutions Business (2015-2020)
11.9.5 F-Secure Recent Development
11.10 ESET
11.10.1 ESET Company Details
11.10.2 ESET Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
11.10.3 ESET Endpoint Security Solutions Introduction
11.10.4 ESET Revenue in Endpoint Security Solutions Business (2015-2020)
11.10.5 ESET Recent Development
11.11 Panda Security
11.12 Bitdefender
11.13 SentinelOne
11.14 Cylance
11.15 Cisco
11.16 FireEye
11.17 Palo Alto Networks
11.18 Check Point Software
11.19 Fortinet
11.20 Malwarebytes
11.21 Comodo
Continued….
