Endpoint Security Solutions Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025

A New Market Study, titled “Endpoint Security Solutions Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, July 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

A New Market Study, titled “Endpoint Security Solutions Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Endpoint Security Solutions Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Endpoint Security Solutions Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Endpoint Security Solutions market. This report focused on Endpoint Security Solutions market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Endpoint Security Solutions Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5068071-global-endpoint-security-solutions-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Endpoint Security Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Endpoint Security Solutions development in North America, Europe, China, Japan and Mid East & Africa.

The key players covered in this study

Symantec Corporation

McAfee

Microsoft

CrowdStrike

Trend Micro Incorporated

Sophos

Kaspersky

Carbon Black

F-Secure

ESET

Panda Security

Bitdefender

SentinelOne

Cylance

Cisco

FireEye

Palo Alto Networks

Check Point Software

Fortinet

Malwarebytes

Comodo

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premise

Cloud-based

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Transportation

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

Education

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Mid East & Africa

At Any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/5068071-global-endpoint-security-solutions-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Endpoint Security Solutions Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Endpoint Security Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 On-Premise

1.4.3 Cloud-based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Endpoint Security Solutions Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 Healthcare

1.5.4 Retail

1.5.5 Transportation

1.5.6 Energy and Utilities

1.5.7 Manufacturing

1.5.8 Education

1.5.9 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Endpoint Security Solutions Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Endpoint Security Solutions Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Endpoint Security Solutions Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Endpoint Security Solutions Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Endpoint Security Solutions Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Endpoint Security Solutions Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Endpoint Security Solutions Players (Opinion Leaders)

….

11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Symantec Corporation

11.1.1 Symantec Corporation Company Details

11.1.2 Symantec Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.1.3 Symantec Corporation Endpoint Security Solutions Introduction

11.1.4 Symantec Corporation Revenue in Endpoint Security Solutions Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Symantec Corporation Recent Development

11.2 McAfee

11.2.1 McAfee Company Details

11.2.2 McAfee Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.2.3 McAfee Endpoint Security Solutions Introduction

11.2.4 McAfee Revenue in Endpoint Security Solutions Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 McAfee Recent Development

11.3 Microsoft

11.3.1 Microsoft Company Details

11.3.2 Microsoft Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.3.3 Microsoft Endpoint Security Solutions Introduction

11.3.4 Microsoft Revenue in Endpoint Security Solutions Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Microsoft Recent Development

11.4 CrowdStrike

11.4.1 CrowdStrike Company Details

11.4.2 CrowdStrike Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.4.3 CrowdStrike Endpoint Security Solutions Introduction

11.4.4 CrowdStrike Revenue in Endpoint Security Solutions Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 CrowdStrike Recent Development

11.5 Trend Micro Incorporated

11.5.1 Trend Micro Incorporated Company Details

11.5.2 Trend Micro Incorporated Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.5.3 Trend Micro Incorporated Endpoint Security Solutions Introduction

11.5.4 Trend Micro Incorporated Revenue in Endpoint Security Solutions Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Trend Micro Incorporated Recent Development

11.6 Sophos

11.6.1 Sophos Company Details

11.6.2 Sophos Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.6.3 Sophos Endpoint Security Solutions Introduction

11.6.4 Sophos Revenue in Endpoint Security Solutions Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Sophos Recent Development

11.7 Kaspersky

11.7.1 Kaspersky Company Details

11.7.2 Kaspersky Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.7.3 Kaspersky Endpoint Security Solutions Introduction

11.7.4 Kaspersky Revenue in Endpoint Security Solutions Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Kaspersky Recent Development

11.8 Carbon Black

11.8.1 Carbon Black Company Details

11.8.2 Carbon Black Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.8.3 Carbon Black Endpoint Security Solutions Introduction

11.8.4 Carbon Black Revenue in Endpoint Security Solutions Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Carbon Black Recent Development

11.9 F-Secure

11.9.1 F-Secure Company Details

11.9.2 F-Secure Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.9.3 F-Secure Endpoint Security Solutions Introduction

11.9.4 F-Secure Revenue in Endpoint Security Solutions Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 F-Secure Recent Development

11.10 ESET

11.10.1 ESET Company Details

11.10.2 ESET Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.10.3 ESET Endpoint Security Solutions Introduction

11.10.4 ESET Revenue in Endpoint Security Solutions Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 ESET Recent Development

11.11 Panda Security

11.12 Bitdefender

11.13 SentinelOne

11.14 Cylance

11.15 Cisco

11.16 FireEye

11.17 Palo Alto Networks

11.18 Check Point Software

11.19 Fortinet

11.20 Malwarebytes

11.21 Comodo

Continued….

Contact Us: sales@wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US); Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)