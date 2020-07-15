Cytovance Biologics Announces an Investment in Mass Spectrometry Services

/EIN News/ -- OKLAHOMA CITY, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytovance® Biologics, a leading biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), announces the addition of Mass Spectrometry (Mass Spec) to its Analytical Development suite of services. Cytovance has offered Mass Spec as an outsourced service for several years, but now as an in-house solution, the Analytical Team will be able to offer improved turnaround with more complete, reliable answers that better enable smarter decisions along the development path for biological therapeutic manufacturing.



"We are delighted to add Mass Spectrometry to our in-house analytical capabilities as we continue to provide the highest quality technical support for our clients’ drug development programs,” stated David Schmidt, Director of Analytical Development for Cytovance. “This is a very exciting time for Cytovance as our company continues to support the diverse scientific and technical needs of today’s biotech companies.”

Cytovance invested in the Q Exactive™ HF-X Orbitrap by Thermo Scientific™ with a Vanquish UHPLC that is configured for a range of applications including intact mass measurements, native protein analysis, peptide and post translational modification analysis, glycan analysis and more – all within one platform. The Orbitrap with HRAM – high resolution accurate mass – provides increased confidence in the complete characterization of biologics with reliable and precise results. Bringing these expansive capabilities in-house offers several advantages for Cytovance, such as greater control over what gets analyzed, improvement in turnaround time of answers and results to clients, and allows for the technique to be applied to a wide range of client projects.

Christa Feasley, Ph.D., Senior Analytical Development Scientist for Cytovance, explains, “Mass Spec analysis frequently provides clear and precise answers for critical decisions that are made in the development of new drug substances. Questions such as: Am I confident that we are making the right product? Are there any modifications that will concern efficacy or product stability? How clean is my final product? With the Orbitrap we can fully answer these essential questions for our clients and better support the development of their programs.”

Dr. Feasley leads the Mass Spectrometry program for Cytovance relying on her extensive Mass Spec experience including specific biopharma applications for intact protein analysis, peptide mapping, post translation modification (PTM) characterization, and glycan analysis – all part of the new in-house services now available to Cytovance clients.

Learn more about the Analytical Development services offered by Cytovance Biologics at https://www.cytovance.com/r-d-services/analytical-development-services.

About Cytovance® Biologics

Cytovance® Biologics is a leading biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) that excels in the rapid and cost-effective development and manufacture of large molecule active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) from both mammalian cell culture and microbial fermentation such as monoclonal antibodies, fragment antibodies, bispecifics, enzymes, fusion proteins, vaccines and other biological products including plasmid DNA and cell-based therapeutics. In addition to its clinical and commercial CGMP API manufacturing services, Cytovance offers well-integrated development services supporting the entire product lifecycle including cell line development, cell banking, microbial strain development, process and analytical development, and process characterization. A centralized, responsive program management team coordinates all critical chemistry manufacturing and controls (CMC) activities for each client program around raw materials management, QC testing, ICH stability studies, and regulatory support. Our 140,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facilities in Oklahoma City are designed to meet U.S., EU, and other global regulatory standards.

Cytovance offers deep industry expertise and unique customized services for the scale-up and CGMP manufacture of protein-based therapeutics; from early-stage pre-clinical development to commercial production, for both mammalian and microbial. Further information can be found at www.cytovance.com.

Jodie Gutkowski

Tel: 405-319-8309

E-mail: jgutkowski@cytovance.com