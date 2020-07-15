Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 726 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,263 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release, Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order, and Careless and Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

 

CASE#: 20A203072                       

TROOPER: M. Conte

STATION: St. Albans                         

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: July 12th 2020 at 2030 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Boston Post Road, Enosburg

 

ACCUSED: Reyes Garcia Ortiz

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, Vermont

 

VICTIM: Maria Garcia Perez

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On July 13th 2020 at approximately 1700 hours, members of the Vermont State Police received the late report of motor vehicle incident which occurred on July 12th 2020 at approximately 2030 hours on Boston Post Road near Tyler Branch Road in the town of Enosburg. The complainant advised that at that time her ex husband swerved his vehicle at her vehicle while they were traveling the opposite directions along Boston Post Road causing her to travel off the roadway to avoid a crash. The complainant was identified as Maria Garcia Perez and her ex husband as Reyes Garcia Ortiz. Investigation revealed that the actions of Garcia Ortiz violated two active sets of Conditions of Release, one active Relief from Abuse Order, and constituted the crime of Careless and Negligent Operation. Garcia Ortiz was issued a citation to appear before the Franklin County District Court on August 11th  2020 at 1000 hours order to face the aforementioned charges.      

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: August 11th 2020 at 1000 Hours

BAIL: N/A

COURT: Franklin County District Court

MUG SHOT: None

 

 

 

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release, Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order, and Careless and Negligent Operation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.