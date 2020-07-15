St. Albans Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release, Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order, and Careless and Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A203072

TROOPER: M. Conte

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: July 12th 2020 at 2030 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Boston Post Road, Enosburg

ACCUSED: Reyes Garcia Ortiz

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, Vermont

VICTIM: Maria Garcia Perez

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 13th 2020 at approximately 1700 hours, members of the Vermont State Police received the late report of motor vehicle incident which occurred on July 12th 2020 at approximately 2030 hours on Boston Post Road near Tyler Branch Road in the town of Enosburg. The complainant advised that at that time her ex husband swerved his vehicle at her vehicle while they were traveling the opposite directions along Boston Post Road causing her to travel off the roadway to avoid a crash. The complainant was identified as Maria Garcia Perez and her ex husband as Reyes Garcia Ortiz. Investigation revealed that the actions of Garcia Ortiz violated two active sets of Conditions of Release, one active Relief from Abuse Order, and constituted the crime of Careless and Negligent Operation. Garcia Ortiz was issued a citation to appear before the Franklin County District Court on August 11th 2020 at 1000 hours order to face the aforementioned charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: August 11th 2020 at 1000 Hours

BAIL: N/A

COURT: Franklin County District Court

MUG SHOT: None