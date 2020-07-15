Global Women Yoga Clothing Market 2020 Segmentation, Consumption, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast 2026

A new market study, titled “Women Yoga Clothing Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Women Yoga Clothing estimated at US$177.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$224.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the period 2020-2026.Sports Apparel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.7% CAGR to reach US$187.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fitness Clothing segment is readjusted to a revised 2.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 17.7% share of the global Women Yoga Clothing market.

Women Yoga Clothing market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Women Yoga Clothing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Women Yoga Clothing market is segmented into

Yoga Tops

Yoga Pants

Yoga Capris

Yoga Tank Tops

Segment by Application, the Women Yoga Clothing market is segmented into

Online Store

Supermarket

Direct Store

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Women Yoga Clothing market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Women Yoga Clothing market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Women Yoga Clothing Market Share Analysis

Women Yoga Clothing market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Women Yoga Clothing business, the date to enter into the Women Yoga Clothing market, Women Yoga Clothing product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Lululemon athletica

Cozy Orange

SOLOW

Be present

ANJALI

Green Apple

Inner Waves

Lily Lotus

Prana

Shining Shatki

Soybu

Mika Yoga Wear

Hosa Yoga

Athleta

ALO Yoga

Pieryoga

Hatha Yoga

Easyoga

Yomer

Beyond Yoga

Bia Brazil

Bluefish

