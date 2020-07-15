Clean Air Metals Announces New Drill Results from the Escape Lake Intrusion at Thunder Bay North
Table 1 New (Highlighted) Assay Results from Holes ELR20 004-007 – Escape Lake Zone, Thunder Bay North
including 27.9m of 3.39ppm (g/t) Platinum and 4.67ppm (g/t) Palladium, 1.67% Copper, 0.90% Nickel
Clean Air Metals Inc. (TSX:AIR.V)
The drill core assays were obtained from the southern portion of the Escape Lake Mineralized Zone. Hole ELR20-004 has delivered the highest platinum, palladium and copper, nickel grades to date.”THUNDER BAY, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean Air Metals is pleased to announce new assay results from the drilling campaign currently underway at the Company’s 100%-owned Thunder Bay North Project.
— Abraham Drost, CEO
A webinar discussion of the results will be hosted by Executive Chairman Jim Gallagher and CEO Abraham Drost at 1pm ET Thursday, July 16, 2020.
The results of four new holes from the Escape Lake Intrusion portion of the Project comprise follow-up intercepts from those previously announced on June 17 and June 29, 2020 and are part of a 20,000m Phase 1 and 2 drill program (Table 1).
The new tranche of assays includes Drill Hole ELR20-004 which intersected 27.9m of 3.39ppm (g/t) Platinum, 4.67ppm (g/t) Palladium, 1.67% Copper and 0.90% Nickel from 391.6m-419.5m downhole.
Previously reported Drill Hole ELR20-003 (June 17, 2020) returned an assay interval of 78.9m of 1.66ppm (g/t) Platinum, 2.17ppm (g/t) Palladium, 0.8% Copper and 0.41% Nickel from 359.5m-438.4m, including 20.0m of 3.3ppm (g/t) Platinum, 4.49ppm (g/t) Palladium, 1.54% Copper and 0.84% Nickel from 395.5m-415.5m downhole.
Abraham Drost, CEO of Clean Air stated “the newest drill core assays were obtained by Drill 1 from the southern portion of the Escape Lake Mineralized Zone. Hole ELR20-004 has delivered the highest platinum, palladium and copper, nickel grades to date at Escape Lake. We look forward to results next month from the newly added Drill 2 on the northern limits of Escape Lake Zone discovery area.”
Phase 1 drilling by the Company is part of a 15-20 drillhole program of 500-600m each, nominally on 50m centers designed to outline the full extent of Escape Lake Zone mineralization (see Figure 1). Phase 2 drilling announced by the Company on June 29, 2020, has now added a second drill to help complete several 50m-spaced sections of holes on the north end of the Escape Lake mineralized zone, before continuing north to test the strike extension and mineral tenors of the known magma conduit. Total contracted drilling commitment is 20,000 metres to date.
• All intercepts are estimated to be 95% of true width based on drill hole inclination
• Mineralized intervals calculated at 1 ppm Pt+Pd cutoff
The Escape Lake Zone mineralization is located at a depth of approximately 400m within the Escape Lake Intrusion (Figure 1). The southern contact of the intrusion appears to be controlled by the east-west trending Escape Lake Fault, a deep seated splay off the Quetico Fault Zone sub-province boundary fault. The objective of the ongoing program is to define the magnitude of the Escape Lake Mineralized Zone and the full strike length of the mineralized area as a precursor to future calculation of a mineral resource estimate of the Escape Lake horizon.
Investor Update Webinar
Please join Abraham Drost, CEO, and Jim Gallagher, Executive Chairman, TOMORROW, July 16th, 2020 at 1PM Eastern Time (US and Canada) to discuss the initial results from the Company’s ongoing drill program, followed by a question and answer period.
Date: Thursday, July 16, 2020
Time: 1pm (EST)
Registration Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_lgMMjCe8QQm4KIIr1Kt82Q
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. Questions may be asked during the webinar, or can be emailed in to info@adcap.ca. A replay will be made available on the Clean Air website.
Quality Assurance/Quality Control
Clean Air uses ALS Global, a well-established and recognized mineral assay and geochemical analytical services company. The Thunder Bay laboratory holds ISO-9000 accreditation; the Vancouver facility holds ISO-17025 registration.
Quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) statistical checks were performed on original, ALS-certified analytical data for all 8 holes in Table 1. Selected core intercepts from historic (RT) holes in Table 1 were relogged and resampled and compared with historic data. Mr. Andrey Zagoskin, P.Geo., Ontario, a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 and employee of the Company, led the validation exercise and has approved Table 1 assay results.
All NQ-sized drill core is cut with a diamond-tipped saw blade with half of the core submitted to ALS for sample preparation and analysis. Core samples from selected intervals are individually bagged and tagged, gathered up in larger sealed poly bags and shipped to the sample prep facility in Thunder Bay, ON under custody of Clean Air's personnel at all times. Sample preparation is completed at the ALS sample preparation facility located in Thunder Bay, ON and analysis is completed at the primary ALS assay laboratory located in Vancouver, B.C.
Clean Air follows a documented quality control procedure for its core assay sampling program consisting of the insertion of blind blanks, duplicates, and certified Palladium-Platinum and Copper-Nickel standards into the sample stream. The insertion procedure results in a minimum of 11% to 12% control sample frequency depending on the length of the sampled interval.
Gold, platinum, and palladium are analysed using fire assay with an inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry finish. Samples with grades above the optimal ICP-MS detection limits are analysed using an optical emission spectroscopy method.
Also, thirty-three elements of each sample, including copper, nickel, silver, chromium, cobalt, and sulphur, are analyzed by a multi-element analytical method using the atomic emission spectroscopy technique following four-acid digestion of the sample. When samples have grades above the optimal detection limits for this analytical method, they are re-analysed using a high-grade method consisting of either ICP-AES or atomic absorption spectrometry techniques.
Historic Estimate
The Escape Lake Intrusion and magma conduit which is the Company’s present focus in Phase 1 drilling (Table 1), appears to be a standalone, separate twin structure to the Current Lake Intrusion and magma conduit on the Thunder Bay North Project on which there exists a historic estimate of 9.8 million Tonnes (Indicated). The Historic Estimate is from Open Pit and Underground sources (Table 2).
Please see full press release at www.cleanairmetals.ca.
Abraham Drost
Clean Air Metals Inc.
+1 807-252-7800
email us here