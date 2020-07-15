NATIONAL VETERAN BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL AND MICROSOFT BRING VETERAN OWNED BUSINESSES THE CROWDFUNDING ROADMAP
Virtual conference to learn three ways of crowdfunding, rewards, equity, and donation that can bring a new pool of billions of dollars to businesses
NVBDC joins diversity organizations helping small businesses learn about rewards, equity and donations through the Survive & Thrive Summit 2020.
Microsoft understands that the world is in uncharted waters for the survival of small businesses. Everyone is watching access to capital through government and bank programs dry up. The public and private enterprises must step up and help small businesses who still need funding. Given this set of circumstances placing enormous financial demands on small businesses, brands, and entrepreneurs, Microsoft is sponsoring: "Crowdfunding Roadmap Survive and Thrive Summit 2020”, launching on August 6, 2020. The virtual summit is the collaboration of the Microsoft corporation and director of supplier diversity Fernando Hernandez and Ruth E. Hedges Crowdfunding Roadmap's founder and ("Queen of Crowdfunding") and industry pioneer of equity crowdfunding.
"The focus of our virtual event will be to introduce the 3 ways of Crowdfunding, rewards, equity, and donations that can bring a new pool of billions of dollars into more minority, women, veterans, and LGBT-owned businesses and startups. We want to educate those new to the process of crowdfunding so they can survive during this pandemic and recession". Said Ruth E. Hedges
Crowdfunding is the practice of funding a project, new venture or small business by raising small amounts of money from a large number of fans, followers, and customers via the Internet and if done correctly can be a lifeline for hundreds of thousands of businesses that are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.
It entails building a well-thought-out crowdfunding campaign based on a strategic marketing plan and solid execution while inviting the public to be part of the journey with their money and share in the company’s success.
COVID-19 fundraisers on just one popular crowdfunding platform have recently generated an "unprecedented" level of activity of 14,781 campaigns in only a few months.
National Veteran Business Development Council is joining several of our fellow 3rd party certification organizations who are partnering with Microsoft: United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC), The Women Presidents’ Organization (WPO), IWEC FOUNDATION, Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) and National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC). Join Keith King NVBDC Founder & CEO and these organization leaders for an important fireside discussion. This insightful conversation will impact and inspire an online audience, and they will get an education in the basics of crowdfunding so we can all start implementing crowdfunding solutions today and be ready for what comes next during these difficult times.
We must do this now because businesses that reopen quickly after a disaster realize increased business revenue can put people back to work, create new jobs, and provide much-needed sales, property and payroll tax for the impacted communities. Early crowdfunding successes are also critical to boosting morale during recovery efforts and can have a substantial positive effect on the community's rebuilding effort.
“The impact of the Coronavirus pandemic has created an economic crisis for the small businesses that are the heart and soul of our economy and our supplier diversity programs, and many need the access to capital to manage through this crisis. We are grateful to our partners for recognizing the need and joining together with us to educate their members in this powerful process of crowdfunding. It showcases the best of our humanity, and it demonstrates the potential to bring together people from all backgrounds and beliefs to work for our common good. Where it flourishes, communities are strengthened, robust job creation and economic growth is the result." Said, Fernando Hernandez.
We must all make an effort to inject much-needed capital into already established small and medium-sized businesses as quickly as possible, and Crowdfunding is the process that can make that happen.
About Crowdfunding Roadmap Inc
Crowdfunding Roadmap Inc is the leader in crowdfunding education and has produced crowdfunding boot camps and conventions for the past decade.
The event will be produced using the Microsoft Teams platform and produced by Ruth E. Hedges CEO. She is one of the world’s foremost authorities on crowdfunding and is one of the original pioneers of the legislation that was ultimately signed into law as Title lll 4(a)(6) the crowdfunding bill in the JOBS Act on April 5, 2012.
Ruth is one of the world's most admired and knowledgeable crowdfunding leaders for the past decade. Join her as she shows you how to advance your understanding of what you need to do to be successful in raising money using crowdfunding.
About Microsoft
Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.
National Veteran Business Development Council is getting involved, and you should get involved too! The system works, but you need to make an effort to get the rewards. Learn more and register now for this virtual event experience to “Survive & Thrive.”
NVBDC’s Mission:
The NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses, ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.
Any questions go to our website: www.nvbdc.org or contact us at (888)-CERTIFIED
Keith King, Founder & CEO
National Veteran Business Development Council
+1 703-341-7700
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
The back story of how National Veteran Business Development Council became the source for Veteran business certification.