“Uber Life Products” announces the launch of its Premium CBD Products website
“Uber Life Products” is pleased to announce the launch of its new website (uberlifepro.com) which specializes in offering Premium USDA Organic CBD Products.DULUTH, GA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Uber Life Products” is pleased to announce the launch of its new website (uberlifepro.com) which specializes in offering Premium USDA Organic grown and manufactured CBD products to Customers located in the USA.
With the signing of the "Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018" (also known as the "Farm Bill" which reclassifies hemp as an “agricultural commodity”) hemp-derived CBD products with their associated health benefits are now available to the general public in the USA.
“Uber Life Products” offers a wide range of CBD edibles and topicals that are certified USDA Organic from hemp grown in Colorado, are manufactured in FDA registered facilities that meet GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices), are 3rd Party Laboratory Certified, and are non-GMO, pesticide, herbicide, solvent and chemical free.
“Uber Life Products” have been specifically designed to support the ever growing number of health benefits of CBD ranging from anxiety management for stressed out millennials to pain relief for older adults, and are already planning and preparing to add additional products to the lineup which support general well-being and mental health.
To celebrate the Grand Opening Launch of the new website “Uber Life Products” is offering a chance to win “The Ultimate CBD Starter Kit” which includes: 1 x Natural CBD Tincture 250mg, 1x CBD Capsules - 300mg, 1 x CBD Gummies - 300mg and CBD Muscle Cream - 100mg, no purchase necessary. Entrants can earn extra chances to win by sharing on social media and even earn valuable cash discounts which can be used for purchases on the new website.
Simply visit the “Enter to Win The Ultimate CBD Starter Kit” here: https://upvir.al/98086/ulpstarter1 or for more information please visit the website: https://uberlifepro.com/
Free Shipping is provided on all Orders along with a 30 Day Satisfaction Guarantee.
