VentureWrench Announces Free Guide for Entrepreneurs - "40 Ways to Improve Your SBIR Proposal"

Competition in SBIR is heating up, and will get even more fierce as the economy struggles and other sources of capital dry up.” — Nicole Toomey Davis

SILICON SLOPES, UTAH, US, July 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The VentureWrench™ Startup Coaching Community from Enclavix™, LLC today announced its free guide to help entrepreneurs considering applying for Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) funding, "40 Ways to Improve Your SBIR Proposal."

Enclavix has been awarded over $1.2 million in SBIR funding and our co-founder and CEO has has served as an SBIR reviewer on over a dozen review panels As an experienced Phase I and Phase II SBIR reviewer, she has seen so many unnecessary mistakes kill an otherwise quality proposal. She began to write them down to help other proposing teams improve their chance of SBIR success!

In her real world experience, she found that the majority of SBIR proposals reviewed were unfundable because of avoidable mistakes.

This Free Guide will help entrepreneurs with deep technology companies understand how to create an SBIR or STTR proposal that will be compelling to reviewers and program directors. This list of mistakes to avoid can help!

The guide helps to will answer questions such as:

♦ Aren't many agency's solicitations the same every time? Do I really have to read the solicitation each time?

♦ Do reviewers care really care if you can take a product to market? Isn't SBIR or STTR funding really just research funding?

♦ According to a Program Director, how can you move from an average10% win rate to a 60% chance of funding in just two moves?

♦ Should you max out your proposed budget or leave a little room under the cap?

♦ How does the IPO market impact startup funding?

♦ Do your Phase II reviewers have access to your Phase I Proposal?

♦ What happens to your proposal if the Program Director says, "the PI is not coachable"?

Nicole Toomey Davis said, "Competition in SBIR is heating up, and will get even more fierce as the economy struggles and other sources of capital dry up. During the last recession, applications for SBIR and STTR funds doubled or tripled depending upon the agency! "

Enclavix is an Artificial Intelligence and Big Data software company that creates online tools to accelerate innovation and entrepreneurship by applying artificial intelligence, machine learning and related technologies to identify and curate the highest quality, most useful resources to coach and support startup entrepreneurs. The company has received over $1.2 million in funding from the National Science Foundation through the SBIR program to allow the launch of the AI – powered VentureWrench Library. The VentureWrench Startup Coaching Community combines artificial intelligence and advanced software with rich content to help entrepreneurs bring capital into their business, solve problems, answer questions and help them move their business forward.

The startup coaches and creators of the VentureWrench Startup Coaching Community, the team at Enclavix, LLC, are experienced entrepreneurs who have started multiple businesses, raised millions of dollars in investment from investors and the SBIR program, and sold their prior company to a public firm. Our CEO has also mentored and provided grant funding for dozens of emerging technology companies through her public service running a State startup funding program. The team is passionate about entrepreneurship and its potential for entrepreneurs and for the economy.

The VentureWrench Startup Coaching Community builds on the AI-powered VentureWrench Library at Library.VentureWrench.com, which is free for entrepreneurs. Enclavix designed the VentureWrench Library to help entrepreneurs find the information they need – from the best resources – as quickly as possible. Enclavix appreciates the support of the National Science Foundation which provided funding for a portion of this work. The VentureWrench Startup Coaching Community also includes rich content including E-books, checklists, guides, the team's StartupNotes blog, online courses and workshops to help entrepreneurs get to success more quickly. Entrepreneurs can access all of this and more at VentureWrench.com.

