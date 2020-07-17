Compton Unified School Police Chief Confronted About Being Fired From Previous Police Department
Police Chief William Wu walked out and refused to answer questions when confronted
As a retired deputy, nothing makes me angrier than corrupt cops tarnishing the badge. The students, parents, and residents of Compton deserve accountability and corrective action by CUSD." — Attorney Tom Yu

COMPTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2020 -- During a deposition for a lawsuit against the Compton Unified School District (CUSD) for whistleblower retaliation, Police Chief William Wu walked out and refused to answer questions when confronted about previous misconduct that may have led to him being fired from the South Pasadena Police Department.
— Attorney Tom Yu
The CUSD Police Department has a history and reputation for hiring officers with background issues, which brings to question whether the backgrounds are being conducted properly or administrators like Chief Wu ignore the issues.
Not only did Chief Wu hire Officer Michael Muriello despite his history of sexual assault, excessive use of force, falsifying reports, wrongful arrests, and other acts of lawlessness while at a previous department, he promoted him to a supervisor position. This raises the question of whether or not the background was adequately conducted or if the Chief knew about Mr. Muriello's misconduct, yet hired him anyway.
Chief Wu's qualifications have come into question by many seeing that he has limited experience as a police officer, having spent most of his career as a reserve officer or in civilian administrative roles. It was also discovered that Chief Wu himself was involved in an incident with Monterey Park PD that may have led to his termination from South Pasadena PD as a reserve officer after he was found to be in possession of a weapon he was not authorized to carry as a reserve officer.
Chief Wu was repeatedly confronted with specific details about the incident and being fired, only to walk out of the deposition and refusing to answer. A judge has since ordered Chief Wu to answer the questions about the incident with Monterey Park PD, deeming it relevant to the lawsuit.
A copy of the complaint and supporting documents can be viewed online.
