FWP seek information on vandalism at First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park

Enforcement

Tuesday, July 14, 2020

First People State Park vandalism

State game wardens are seeking information regarding the vandalism of multiple park visitation signs at the First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park, west of Great Falls. The signs are located on the north entrance of the park just off the Ulm Vaughn Road.

The damage was discovered on July 5 and probably occurred on July 4.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call FWP game wardens at 406-454-5840, or 1-800-TIPMONT. Informants are kept confidential and a reward is possible.