Traffic Alert: Major Closure I-45 Gulf Freeway Southbound Connector to FM 1764

HOUSTON – The Texas Department of Transportation will close the I-45 Gulf Freeway southbound connector to FM 1764 and the FM 1764 northbound connector to I-45 in Galveston County starting Tuesday, July 14 until mid-November for the demolition and reconstruction of both connector ramps.

The work is part of the I-45 Gulf Freeway reconstruction project from FM 517 to FM 1764. The $238 million project will widen the I-45 mainlanes from six to eight lanes. The work at the I-45/ FM 1764 interchange includes excavation for the retaining walls, drainage improvements, building up the embankment and concrete paving.

Those traveling southbound on I-45 will continue on I-45, exit at Century Boulevard, take a left on Century Boulevard and turn right onto FM 1764. Those traveling northbound on FM 1764 will exit onto the frontage road to reach the I-45 northbound mainlanes.

The work is anticipated to take about four months to be completed. This project is one of multiple construction projects along the I-45 corridor being constructed concurrently in Galveston County.

For detour information and scheduled lane closures in the Houston District including this project go to www.houstontranstar.org. All closures are subject to change due to inclement weather. Follow us on Twitter @TxDOTHouston and Facebook at www.facebook.com/txdothouston.