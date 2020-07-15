Podcast Unveils New Information on Roswell, NM Conspiracy
The show addresses alleged government intimidation and prejudice in light of the UFO crash.ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A debut podcast sheds new light on the infamous UFO crash near Roswell, New Mexico.
Longtime Roswell local, Kyle Bullock, released a new podcast documenting a remarkable, never before heard story involving the UFO conspiracy. The podcast, Crashed in Roswell: Survivors in a misunderstood city, unveils new information about alleged government intimidation surrounding the crash emerges.
“The podcast started as a way for me to explore my family’s history in Roswell,” said Bullock. “But it quickly turned into something bigger after I talked with an individual who claims to have a direction connection with both my family and the UFO crash near Roswell.”
The individual Bullock mentions is a man dubbed “John” in the podcast. His last name is withheld for privacy purposes. John claims that he and his family had a firsthand experience with events surrounding the crash, including government intimidation to keep information concealed.
“That threat [of government intimidation] is extremely real. There have been other cases of this,” say Roswell UFO researcher Dennis Balthaser in the podcast. Balthaser says that children of individuals involved in the cover up were told, “…if their mom and dad talked about this, they would never see them again.”
John’s story is a winding and emotional one, going far deeper than listeners expected. Podcast fans will no doubt have a lot to talk about with this show. According to the show’s Twitter page, the podcast is like “S-town meets the Roswell lore.”
In the podcast, details of the events John describes are unveiled along with the wide-reaching implications of the UFO crash on the city of Roswell.
Crashed in Roswell also explores how the events of the UFO crash in New Mexico has affected the lives of New Mexicans even 70 years later.
“When people think of Roswell, they think aliens, spacecraft, conspiracies… but they rarely take it very seriously,” says Bullock, who acts has host and producer of the podcast. “There’s a lot about the Roswell story that should be taken seriously and is very relevant to our country today.”
Aside from John, Bullock also interviews a variety of individuals connected deeply with Roswell. Each interview digs deeper into the Roswell story, including the city’s devastating economic collapse at the hands of the U.S. government.
In the 1960’s, the U.S. Air Force suddenly closed the training base in Roswell, causing nearly one third of the city’s population to relocate or be without jobs. The recovery from this devastation is still ongoing in Roswell, even decades later.
“Our lives in Roswell have been dramatically affected by the world’s most infamous – and unsolved – government cover up,” says Bullock. “This podcast is not about aliens so much as it is a picture of what happens when government power is abused and when we refuse to listen to the voices in our country that have been marginalized for too long.”
Questions or queries into the show can be made at KyleRBullock.com/contactme.
The first season of the podcast, Crashed in Roswell: Survivors in a misunderstood city, is now streaming on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and at CrashedinRoswell.com.
