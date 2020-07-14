New UI Initial Claimants to Receive Verification Calls from Vermont Department of Labor

Montpelier – Beginning Tuesday, July 14, individuals who established an initial claim for unemployment insurance benefits with the Vermont Department of Labor may receive a phone call to confirm their identity and intent to file. This extra step is being taken to protect Vermonters against fraudulent filers using their personal information. This type of “imposter fraud” has been on the rise across the country.

Individuals may ask the Department’s call center representative to provide further information to identify themselves, or if they do not feel comfortable providing information to the representative, the claimant can call the trusted Claimant Assistance Line at 877-214-3332 and select ‘Identity Confirmation’ from the menu options to connect with a call center representative. Claimants who do not validate their identity with the Department of Labor, if contacted, will likely see a delay in the processing and payment for their claim.

For more information on the Department of Labor and unemployment insurance, go to labor.vermont.gov.

