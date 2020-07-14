Governor Phil Scott Announces Health Care Provider Stabilization Grant Launch

Montpelier, VT— Governor Phil Scott, the Agency of Human Services, and the Department of Vermont Health Access announced today that Vermont’s Health Care Provider Stabilization Grant Program will launch on Friday, July 17, 2020. The grant program, first proposed by the Administration and amended by the Vermont Legislature, utilizes up to $275,000,000 from the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund to provide direct cash grants to eligible health care and human service providers who have lost revenue and/or observed increased expenses due to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

“Vermont’s health care and human service providers stepped up in a time of crisis,” said Governor Scott. “Their efforts, along with those of other Vermonters, saved lives. These health care and human service financial stabilization grants will be made directly to providers and are an essential next step in ensuring our health care system survives the economic impacts of the pandemic.”

The grants will be administered by the Agency of Human Services for a broad spectrum of health and human service provider types, spanning self-employed practitioners to peer services providers to hospitals. To ensure equity in the process and to encourage all eligible providers to seek funding, applicants will have four weeks to complete the application and grants will be awarded only after all applications have been received and in accordance with demonstrated need.

“The financial stability of our health care system has been a top priority for the Agency of Human Services before, during, and after this crisis,” said Secretary Michael K. Smith, “and now we’re transitioning to administering this new grant program and intentionally doing so in a way that supports provider organizations of every size and type.”

The Health Care Provider Stabilization Grant Program application will open on Friday, July 17 and providers have through August 15 to submit their information electronically. AHS will administer two application cycles: one beginning July 17 (for the time-period March 1, 2020 – June 15, 2020), and one beginning in October (for the time-period June 16, 2020 – September 30, 2020). If demonstrated need in the first application cycle exceeds the allocated funding amount, AHS may prioritize the distribution of funds in the first cycle.

All applications will be reviewed after the application period closes, not on a first-come first-served basis. Funding determinations will be made based on the total need demonstrated in the applications received, subject to available funding. Funding will be issued as one or more grant payments beginning in late-August for the first application cycle. Applicants who apply in the first cycle and remain eligible in the second cycle can update the application from the first cycle.

A broad array of health care and human service providers are eligible for funding through this Grant program. If you are a provider and are not certain if you are eligible, please use the web-based application form to inquire about your eligibility. Eligibility requirements include:

Organizations must be Vermont-based and have been in operation on/before February 1, 2020;

Demonstration of lost revenue resulting from COVID-19 and/or increased expenses due to COVID-19;

Completion of the application and submission of required substantiation documentation through the web-based application form;

Disclosure of financial relief received to date, including from federal, state, and other sources; and

Provider agreement to the terms and conditions of grant funding including those in accordance with section 601 of the Social Security Act, as added by section 5001 of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

On Monday, July 20, from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m., the Agency of Human Services and the Department of Vermont Health Access will host a webinar to walk providers through general information about the grant application process, eligibility requirements, award determination information, and what documents provider organizations should plan to submit when applying for a Health Care Provider Stabilization grant. Health care and human service providers are encouraged to sign up to receive an e-mail notifying them when the application is open and related updates by completing an online form. Details for attending the webinar will be located online at: https://humanservices.vermont.gov/help-and-resources/covid-19-information

For more information on: