Florida State Parks provide safe refuge for those wanting to enjoy the great outdoors
Florida’s state parks are the ideal place to commune with nature, reduce stress levels and unwind.
Every effort has been made to provide an outdoors opportunity that is both safe and enjoyable.”TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Florida’s magnificent award-winning state parks provide a safe, healthy and enjoyable way to experience the great outdoors,” said Florida State Parks Foundation CEO, Julia Gill Woodward.
Florida’s 175 state parks offer thousands of miles of biking, hiking, nature and fitness and paddling trails allowing people to get out and enjoy the great outdoors in a safe environment, she said,
“At this time of continuing stress in the lives of so many people, Florida state parks allows our residents and visitors to spend quality time outdoors in a safe environment.”
“Numerous studies have shown that nature is actually good for our health and well-being and Florida’s state parks are the ideal place to commune with nature, reduce stress levels and unwind,” she said. “And by continuing to be ever vigilant in practicing social distancing, our parks can also provide a safe outlet for so many.”
Being stuck indoors tends to reduce exercise levels while visiting a state park allows you to walk, jog, cycle, canoe and maybe swim – all activities that improve health and well-being.
Another benefit is that you become more relaxed. According to research, it only takes five minutes to experience the relaxing effects of nature. Your concentration will also improve. Going outside can have some impactful results on your brainpower. Studies show that spending time outside can also improve creative thinking, she said.
People who spend more time outdoors have lower blood pressure, lower cortisol levels and a lower pulse than people who spend more time indoors or in urban areas.
“We obviously want our residents and visitors to feel safe in our state parks. Every effort has been made to provide an outdoors opportunity that is both safe and enjoyable”, said Gil Ziffer, President of the Florida State Parks Foundation.
The Foundation, founded in 1993 as Friends of Florida State Parks and renamed in 2018, is a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation whose mission is to support and help sustain the Florida Park Service, its 175 award-winning parks and trails, local Friends groups and more than 20,000 park volunteers.
It does this through programs that preserve and protect state parks, educate visitors about the value of state parks, encourage community engagement and active use of state parks, and advocacy.
The volunteer Board of Directors represents private and public sectors as well as local and statewide interests.
