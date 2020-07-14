Evergreen Management Group Announces Eric Anderson as New Branch President

/EIN News/ -- Bedford, NH, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evergreen Management Group, an Associa ® company, announces Eric Anderson as the new branch president.

Mr. Anderson joins Evergreen Management with a wide array of operational experience in retail, real estate, and construction, as well as more than 24 years at Brookstone, where he most recently served as the vice president of retail operations, real estate, and construction. In this role, he was responsible for the organization’s store operations, property management, store design and construction, as well as lead administration for the nationwide retail chain.

Mr. Anderson has extensive skills in contract and lease negotiations, professional development, teambuilding, and multi-site property management. As the new branch president, Mr. Anderson will focus on the branch’s day-to-day operations, business development, client growth and retention, employee education and training, and developing and maintaining strong relationships with clients, communities, and residents.

“Eric has a unique approach to operational management and demonstrated success in our industry that makes him a great new addition to the team,” stated Nancy Hastings, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, regional vice president, eastern region. “His expertise will be an asset as Evergreen Management Group focuses on expanding our service area and continuing to provide exceptional management and lifestyle services for our clients.”

Mr. Anderson is a graduate of Bentley University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and management.

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision.

