Missouri State Parks announces 2021 round for Historic Preservation Fund grants

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JULY 14, 2020 – Missouri State Parks announces the opening of the 2021 round for the Historic Preservation Fund grants. Certified local governments, county governmental entities, municipalities and nonprofit organizations with a historic preservation mission are eligible to apply for the Historic Preservation Fund grants. However, only applications from certified local governments will be considered for the mandated 10% pass through funds. The grants fund projects that relate directly to the identification, evaluation or protection of historic properties.

“Missouri State Parks is proud to promote historic preservation in Missouri. The Historic Preservation Fund pass-through grants are one way we are able to help preserve Missouri’s significant cultural heritage.” said Mike Sutherland, director of Missouri State Parks.

For more information about this grant program or to download the grant applications visit mostateparks.com/page/84331/historic-preservation-fund-grants. The deadline to apply is Aug. 31, 2020.

For more information on Historic Preservation Fund grants, contact the grants management section with Missouri State Parks at 573-751-7958 or mpsgrants@dnr.mo.gov.

If you have questions regarding Missouri State Parks, please contact us at moparks@dnr.mo.gov. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

