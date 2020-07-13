Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 716 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,221 in the last 365 days.

2020-07-13 16:42:45.317 Kansas City Woman Claims $100,000 Scratchers Top Prize

2020-07-13 16:42:45.317

Story Photo

A winning Missouri Lottery “Break the Bank” Scratchers ticket worth $100,000 was sold at Speed Stop, 5905 NW 72nd St., in Kansas City. The winning ticket was purchased by Kansas City resident Kiley Lewis.

“Break The Bank” is a $5 game that went on sale June 29. More than $17.4 million in unclaimed prizes remain in the game, including four more top prizes of $100,000. Remaining prize amounts for all Scratchers games can be found at MOLottery.com and on the official Missouri Lottery app.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open for claims of $600 or more, by appointment only. Alternatively, winning tickets may be claimed by mail.

In the most recent fiscal year, players in Platte County – where the ticket was sold – won more than $9.5 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $1 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $2.1 million went to education programs in the county.

You just read:

2020-07-13 16:42:45.317 Kansas City Woman Claims $100,000 Scratchers Top Prize

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.