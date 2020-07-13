2020-07-13 16:42:45.317 Kansas City Woman Claims $100,000 Scratchers Top Prize

2020-07-13 16:42:45.317

A winning Missouri Lottery “Break the Bank” Scratchers ticket worth $100,000 was sold at Speed Stop, 5905 NW 72nd St., in Kansas City. The winning ticket was purchased by Kansas City resident Kiley Lewis.

“Break The Bank” is a $5 game that went on sale June 29. More than $17.4 million in unclaimed prizes remain in the game, including four more top prizes of $100,000. Remaining prize amounts for all Scratchers games can be found at MOLottery.com and on the official Missouri Lottery app.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open for claims of $600 or more, by appointment only. Alternatively, winning tickets may be claimed by mail.

In the most recent fiscal year, players in Platte County – where the ticket was sold – won more than $9.5 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $1 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $2.1 million went to education programs in the county.