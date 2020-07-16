Renowned Spiritualist, Tracee Dunblazier, On Ella Bleu Travolta’s Grief to be ‘Layered’ After Losing Mom Kelly Preston

Tracee Dunblazier, Renown Spiritual Counselor

“A deeply impactful aspect of the loss of Kelly Preston is her daughter Ella Bleu’s loss of her same-sex parent, mentor, and friend." - Tracee Dunblazier

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The daughter of John Travolta and Kelly Preston, Ella Bleu Travolta, now mourns the loss of her mother 11 years after losing her older brother, Jett. The Inquisitr announced on Monday, July 13 that Preston had died as a result of a struggle with breast cancer. Her husband and two children from the couple, Ella, 20, and her younger brother, Benjamin, 11, survive her. Although Benjamin will undoubtedly have a hard time coming to terms with his mother’s death due to his tender age, things will also be ever more difficult for Ella, who has now lost two very close family members in her young life.

Ella Bleu may be a little older now than when she lost her older brother, Jett, at the tender age of 9, but she will undoubtedly go through more struggle this time around. It has been reported that some experts are saying she will further have a very tough time since she is older and understands the gravity of just how impactful these events are and how loss effects people. One renown expert to voice her opinion on the matter is author and spiritual empath, Tracee Dunblazier. She brought up some great points about Ella Bleu being at the age where a true friendship between a mother and a daughter solidifies. This could make things harder for Ella, who has lost her mom and her friend.

“A deeply impactful aspect of the loss of Kelly Preston is her daughter Ella Bleu’s loss of her same-sex parent, mentor, and friend,” Dunblazier told The Inquisitr. “If their relationship was able to move into more of a friendship, combined with an approximately two-year illness, there may have been time to process any complicated layers to their emotional relationship and pre-grieve the impending death by everyone.”

A sliver of hope comes from the fact that due to her mother's long-term illness, Ella Bleu had some time to prepare for her mother's death. This can help in softening the blow and help in the grieving process. The death of Ella 's brother was sudden, and the grieving process was unquestionably a different one. Ella was just 9 years old at the time. As an adult, she will handle her mom's loss differently and losing her brother very young may have also prepared her to cope with the loss. But losing someone at the end of the day is an uphill battle for everyone, so we hope Ella and her family will be able to get through this.

“Grief is layered, especially when you’ve already had losses, but a person’s state of development can definitely impact how one relates to the work of grief, like the ability to identify and communicate about feelings and loss, and the actual expression of the grief, i.e. crying, screaming, and emotional release,” concludes Dunblazier.

Travolta and Preston have done a tremendous job at keeping their children out of the public eye over the years. So, hopefully this gives them the space to properly grieve as family in solitude.

