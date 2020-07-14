Tower One Announces Repayment in Full of Secured Convertible Debentures

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOWER ONE WIRELESS CORP. (CSE: TO) (OTCQB: TOWTF) (Frankfurt: 1P3N) (“Tower One” or the “Company”) announces that it has completed to repay in full the remaining outstanding indebtedness of C$235,040 under certain secured convertible debentures, dated June 12, 2018 and November 28, 2018, in the aggregate amount of C$1,500,000 (the “Debentures”), which were held by KW Capital Partners Ltd. and Plazacorp Investments Limited. With this repayment, the Company has fully repaid all amounts advanced under the Debentures and is authorized to discharge all security interests registered thereunder.



To repay the outstanding amounts of the convertible debentures paid to Plaza, the Company used proceeds from a short-term unsecured raise of US$ 160,000 and funds from operating activities.

Santiago Rossi, CFO of Tower One, commented: "We are grateful to Plazacorp and KW Capital Partners for their support and confidence in our Company. Their financial backing came very early in the development of our business plan and we are pleased to have fulfilled our repayment commitments and delivered what we believe was an attractive return to our financial partners. As cash flow from operating activities continues to improve during the current year, we expect this will provide additional liquidity for the repayment of other corporate debt. We anticipate improvements in our balance sheet as construction activity begins to increase in Colombia and Mexico when economies begin to reopen. Heading into the first quarter of 2021, we expect to capitalize on this increased activity in our efforts to improve shareholder value."

Tower One’s principal business is to build, own and operate multi-tenant wireless telecommunications infrastructure (“towers”) in Latin America. Tower One leases space on its towers to mobile network operators. The Company is focused on the build to suit tower industry whereby a long-term lease is secured with a tenant prior to building a tower. The Company operates in the three largest Spanish speaking countries in Latin America (Colombia, Mexico and Argentina) with a combined population of approximately 220 million people.

