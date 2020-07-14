Great Lakes to Present in the Noble Capital Markets Virtual Roadshow Series

/EIN News/ -- OAK BROOK, Ill., July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (“Great Lakes” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:GLDD), the largest provider of dredging services in the United States, is scheduled to present in the Noble Capital Markets Virtual Roadshow Series on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 10 a.m. C.D.T.

Chief Executive Officer and President, Lasse Petterson, and Chief Financial Officer, Mark Marinko will provide an exclusive corporate presentation, followed by a live Q&A session moderated by Poe Fratt, Noble’s Senior Research Analyst, featuring questions taken from the audience. Registration is free, but attendance is limited to 100 participants.

To register for the Noble Capital Markets webcast, you must use the following link: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/1221911869017746192 .

Webcast will be made available following the conference on GLDD’s website, www.gldd.com, under Events on the investor relations page.

The Company

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (“Great Lakes” or the “Company”) is the largest provider of dredging services in the United States. In addition, the Company has a long history of performing significant international projects. The Company employs experienced civil, ocean and mechanical engineering staff in its estimating, production and project management functions. In its over 130-year history, the Company has never failed to complete a marine project. Great Lakes owns and operates the largest and most diverse fleet in the U.S. dredging industry, comprised of over 200 specialized vessels. Great Lakes has a disciplined training program for engineers that ensures experienced-based performance as they advance through Company operations. The Company’s Incident-and Injury-Free® (IIF®) safety management program is integrated into all aspects of the Company’s culture. The Company’s commitment to the IIF® culture promotes a work environment where employee safety is paramount.

About Noble Capital Markets

Noble Capital Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 as a full service SEC / FINRA registered broker dealer, dedicated exclusively to serving underfollowed small / microcap companies through investment banking, market making and equity research activities. Over the past 35 years Noble has raised billions of dollars for these companies and published more than 45,000 equity research reports. Over the more than three decades, Noble has established distribution to the investment community - institutional and retail. For the past 16 years, Noble has featured a selection of 125 emerging growth companies at its preeminent annual conference, NobleCon, open to investors at all levels; institutions, registered investment advisors, independent brokers and self-directed investors.

About Channelchek

Channelchek (.com) is a comprehensive investor-centric portal - featuring more than 6,000 emerging growth companies - that provides advanced market data, independent research, balanced news, video webcasts, podcasts, exclusive c-suite interviews, and access to virtual road shows. The site is available to the public at every level without cost or obligation. Research on Channelchek is provided by Noble Capital Markets, Inc., an SEC / FINRA registered broker-dealer since 1984.

For further information contact:

Tina Baginskis

Director, Investor Relations

630-574-3024