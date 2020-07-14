Route 3101 Greentree Road Signal Improvement Work Begins Wednesday in Green Tree Borough

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing signal improvement work on Greentree Road (Route 3101) in Green Tree Borough, Allegheny County, will begin Wednesday, July 15 weather permitting.

The center lane of Greentree Road will close to traffic beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 15 continually through 3 p.m. on Wednesday, August 5 between Mansfield Avenue and Parkway Center Drive. Bi-directional traffic will be maintained on Greentree Road. Crews will conduct the removal and replacement of the overhead lane control signal heads, wiring, and conduit installation work.

Please use caution when traveling through the area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

