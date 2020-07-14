CASPER SLEEP INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York against Casper Sleep Inc.

/EIN News/ -- LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS AUGUST 18, 2020

NEW YORK, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Casper Sleep Inc. ("Casper" or the "Company") (NYSE: CSPR) securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted on or around February 7, 2020 (the “IPO”).

In February 2020, the Company completed its initial public offering (“IPO”), in which it sold 8.35 million shares of common stock for $12 per share.

On April 21, 2020, Casper announced that it was decreasing the size of its global operations and sales team, as well as completely winding down its European operations, amounting to a loss of 21% of its workforce. The Company also stated that Gregory Macfarlane had resigned from his positions as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer.



On May 12, 2020, the Company announced its first quarter 2020 financial results, reporting a net loss of $34.5 million (a 98% increase year over year) and an adjusted EBITDA loss of $22.9 million (a 60% increase year over year).



Since the IPO, Casper’s share price has traded as low as $6.37 per share, or about 47% below the $12 IPO price.

